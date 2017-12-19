Home > News > Local >

Bantama Gang-rape :  Gender Minister condemns circulation of gang rape video


Bantama Gang-rape Gender Minister condemns circulation of gang rape video

The boys, whose faces could easily be identified in the video, forced to have their way with the young lady who seems to be in her 20s.

  • Published:
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba play

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba has condemned the circulation of the gang rape video.

According to her, the circulation of the sexual video encounter violates the human rights of the girl.

A viral video circulating on social media shows four teenage boys gang raping a young girl.

The five minutes video has sparked outrage on social media with many Ghanaians calling on the security agencies to arrest the culprits.

play

 

READ ALSO: Armed robbers jump to death as they tried to escape in Ashanti Region

The boys, whose faces could easily be identified in the video, forced to have their way with the young lady who seems to be in her 20s.

Otiko Afisah Djaba, however, condemned the act and said she's disappointed in the public for circulating the video.

READ ALSO: 4 boys gang rape teenage girl

Speaking at the National Stakeholder Consultative Workshop to Validate the Draft Social Protection Policy Implementation Plan in Accra, she described as unacceptable for any Ghanaian child to undergo any form of abuse such as rape, defilement, assault

"I take this opportunity to condemn in no uncertain terms, the rape incident involving a young girl which is going viral on social media. I am very sad and feel disappointed that a young Ghanaian girl will suffer this wicked act from those young guys. This criminal and the law must deal with them," she said.

Meanwhile, the Police in the Ashanti Region has arrested the young men suspected to be partakers in an alleged gang rape.

The Assembly Member for the Bantama Electoral area, Kwame Ofori, called on the Police to punish the culprits to serve as a deterrent to others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist who provides support to managers. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Christmas: Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region Christmas Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region
Horrific: Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Lynched Soldier: Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband
Northern Region: Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic Northern Region Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic
Unprotected Sex: Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017
Allowance Restoration: Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances

Recommended Videos

GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked
Cop Lynched: Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation
Development: Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says



Top Articles

1 Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowancesbullet
2 Inhumane Act 4 boys gang rape teenage girlbullet
3 Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husbandbullet
4 Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Policebullet
5 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cellbullet
6 Prostitution The sad story of 17yr old who sleeps with over 10...bullet
7 RIP Former NDC MP Nii Nortey Dua diesbullet
8 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections...bullet
9 GJA Awards 2016 Sefa Kayi gets 3 bedroom house, SUV and...bullet
10 Road Crash Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident...bullet

Related Articles

Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Police
In Ashanti Region Police arrest 3 over gang rape video
Ghana Police Service Sharing the gang rape video could land you in police trouble
Inhumane Act 4 boys gang rape teenage girl
In Central Region Female students allege their teachers harass them for sex
Human Rights CDD-GHANA calls for holistic implementation of Human Right Laws
Rabih Haddad Suspected Lebanese rapist on oxygen support at Ridge hospital
Sexual Abuse Chiefs who settle defilement cases in palaces to be sanctioned
Lebanese Rape Case Family Of Lebanese ‘rapist’ thrown out of Airport home
Crime Prevention Beware of male friends, Ghana police tells ladies ahead of festive season

Top Videos

1 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
2 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
3 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
4 Vandals ! University of Ghana student stabbed severally by matebullet
5 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo saysbullet
6 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold necklacebullet
7 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
8 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
9 Video I know people at the presidency who are...bullet
10 Immorality Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise...bullet

Local

Intoxicating Liquor We'll name pastors, journalists who booze - Drunkards Association
Christmas Is Here Kumasi City Mall partners Rent Air in special charitable drive!
Bantama Gang-rape Flog rape suspects in public – Asokwa MP
Christmas Business X-mas fever grips nation as food price surges