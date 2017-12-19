Bantama Gang-rape :  Gender Minister condemns circulation of gang rape video

news

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba has condemned the circulation of the gang rape video.

According to her, the circulation of the sexual video encounter violates the human rights of the girl.

A viral video circulating on social media shows four teenage boys gang raping a young girl.

The five minutes video has sparked outrage on social media with many Ghanaians calling on the security agencies to arrest the culprits.

The boys, whose faces could easily be identified in the video, forced to have their way with the young lady who seems to be in her 20s.

Otiko Afisah Djaba, however, condemned the act and said she's disappointed in the public for circulating the video.

Speaking at the National Stakeholder Consultative Workshop to Validate the Draft Social Protection Policy Implementation Plan in Accra, she described as unacceptable for any Ghanaian child to undergo any form of abuse such as rape, defilement, assault

"I take this opportunity to condemn in no uncertain terms, the rape incident involving a young girl which is going viral on social media. I am very sad and feel disappointed that a young Ghanaian girl will suffer this wicked act from those young guys. This criminal and the law must deal with them," she said.

Meanwhile, the Police in the Ashanti Region has arrested the young men suspected to be partakers in an alleged gang rape.

The Assembly Member for the Bantama Electoral area, Kwame Ofori, called on the Police to punish the culprits to serve as a deterrent to others.