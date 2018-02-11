Bawumia says CCTV cameras to be fixed in all police stations

news

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced government's decision to fix CCTV cameras in police stations across the country.

The move comes on the heels of reported incidents of mob attacks on some police stations in the country.

Speaking at the graduation of new Police Cadets Friday in Accra, the Vice President said negotiations have been concluded for the deployment of the CCTV cameras in all 216 districts.

“Negotiations have just been completed for the rollout of Phase 2 of the Alpha Project which will involve the deployment of 8,700 CCTV cameras in all 216 districts with three command centres in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale," he said.

He also revealed that 1,000 new vehicles will be procured for the police this year, adding that two hundred pick-up vehicles have been allocated to the police already.

He said: "In line with our plans to equip the Police better, at least 1,000 new vehicles will be procured for the service this year. Already two hundred pick-up vehicles have been allocated with two hundred salon vehicles to be delivered in six weeks time with more to come."