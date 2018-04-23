Better for Ghanaian media to be irritating, reckless than praise-singers – Nana Addo

news

President Akufo-Addo has stated that he would prefer a media that is “reckless” and “irritating” than one which only sings praises of his government.

According to him, a democracy “has no place for a media that does not keep public authorities on their toes”.

READ ALSO: Democracy: We will compel Akufo-Addo to accommodate dissent- Minority leader

The President believes a vibrant media is what is needed in Ghana, adding that it is better to have a reckless and irritating press than one monotonous.

He made these comments whiles speaking at the London School of Economics’ Africa Summit on the theme: “Africa At Work: Educated, Employed And Empowered”.

“The media in Ghana has come into its own, and what used to be called the culture of silence has been replaced with a cacophony that now worries some.



“I have said it before, and I believe it bears repeating, I would much rather put up with a reckless press than a monotonous, praise-singing one,” President Akufo-Addo said.

READ ALSO: Position: Mahama made chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Africa security

He added: “I acknowledge that we are all still trying to keep pace with the changing technology, and work out how we deal with social media, and, dare I say it, the phenomenon of fake news. (I shall not say more on that, and leave it to those more knowledgeable on that subject).



“But I am a firm believer in a strong and vibrant media, and I have no doubt that it is a force for good, no matter how irritating and how irksome they can be and often are. They provide the avenue for the other point of view.”