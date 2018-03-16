news

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the general to be mindful of consuming imported meat from South Africa following news of Listeriosis outbreak in that country.

In a statement issued by the FDA said it has intensified market Surveillance and monitoring at the ports of entry for meat products from South Africa.

“The FDA has been in constant communication with the International Network of Food Safety Authorities (INFOSAN) which shares food safety alerts.”

“Update from INFOSAN indicated that investigations conducted by the South African Authorities on the outbreak revealed that ready-to-eat (RTE) processed meat products produced by Enterprise Foods in Polokwane, South Africa (a subsidiary of the Tiger Brands Company) are responsible for the outbreak. The affected RTE products are now subject to recall.”

The statement explained that since Ghana is a known importer of Enterprise Foods the INFOSAN, there is a possibility that some of the recalled products having been brought to Ghana.

The FDA said it will destroy any ready-to-eat (RTE) processed meat products produced by Enterprise Foods in Polokwane, South Africa found on the Ghanaian market.

The FDA stated that no imports should be made from this company.

“Any products from Enterprise Foods in Polokwane, South Africa (a subsidiary of the Tiger Brands Company) will be detained and the necessary regulatory actions are taken.”

The death toll from an outbreak of the food-borne disease listeria in South Africa has more than doubled from previous numbers given in January to 172 deaths, the government said on Thursday.

Listeria monocytogenes is typically a food-borne organism which causes the illness called listeriosis and can grow and reproduce inside the host cell.

Listeria is a bacterium that is naturally found in the environment and is capable of surviving with or without oxygen.

Listeria monocytogenes has been associated with foods such as raw milk, pasteurized fluid milk, cheeses (particularly soft-ripened varieties), ice cream, raw vegetables, fermented raw-meat sausages, raw and cooked poultry and raw meats (of all types).