Brazen robbers attack SDA church in Kumasi


Brazen robbers attack SDA church in Kumasi

The robbers are said to have made away with several properties amounting to GHC20,000 in the Saturday night robbery incident.

Armed robbers have reportedly attacked the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church branch at Pankrono Estate in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The robbers are said to have made away with several properties amounting to GHC20,000 in the Saturday night robbery incident.

The robbers, an official of the church said, forcefully detached the burglar proof from the wall of the church entrance, allowing them to enter the church and make away with properties amounting to about GHC 20,000.

“We have seen pictures this morning. We found out that other robbers had broken into the chapel and had made away with almost all the gadgets that we use for our service but, we have reported to the Tafo Police station which is the closest police station. They say they will be coming around soon…,” Citinewsroom quoted the Public Relations Officer of the church, Samuel Appau Aheng as saying.

It will be recalled that in December 2017, armed robbers attacked the Adoato-Adumanu branch of the SDA Church in Kumasi during an all-night prayer service Sunday.

One person was injured and cash to the tune of GHC8,000, mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets were taken away.

The three masked robbers reportedly stormed the church at about 3:00am during prayer service.

