Cash For Seat :  Speaker summons MPs over ‘extortion’ of expatriates

news

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, has summoned Members of Parliament to consider a motion calling for investigation into allegation of extortion of business expatriates by the Trade and Industry Ministry.

The motion, signed by 80 minority MPs, want a full scale parliamentary probe into the matter after it emerged that the ministry charged expatriates between $25,000 and $100,000 for them to sit close to the President at an awards ceremony.

READ MORE:Parliament must investigate $100k expats saga – Vitus Azeem

According to them, the fees charged at the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards were not the kind of fees approved by Parliament, and that the monies were also not accounted for in the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the Ministry’s accounts.

“In pursuance of article 112 (3) of the constitution of the Republic and Orders of Parliament, I Right Honourable Professor Michael Aaron Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby summon Parliament to sit on Friday, the 5 Day of January, 2018 at twelve o’clock noon, at Parliament House, Accra,” a statement from the Speaker's office said.

The Flagstaff earlier summoned the sector minister, Alan Kyeremanten, to disclose fully what the issue was to President Akufo-Addo.

After briefing the president, the Flagstaff House issued a statement saying officials at the Trade Ministry did no wrong in commercialising the Presidential Table at the recent Ghana Expatriate Business Awards (GEBA).

The facts, as reported to the president, do not disclose any wrongdoing on the part of the minister of any government official.”

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected 'sakawa' man for trying to withdraw money

“The President has therefore asked the minister to put those facts before the Ghanaian people,”it added.