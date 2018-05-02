Chaos as workers fight over May Day T-shirts

news

There was chaos in Wa in the Upper West region following a scramble for T-shirts by some workers during Tuesday’s May Day celebrations.

A sizeable number of workers in the region assembled at the House of Chiefs office to collect their May Day T-Shirts.

However, they were told that only 300 T-Shirts were available to be distributed among them, despite over 3,000 persons turning up.

During the distribution, some members of CLOGSAG and Public Sectors Workers Union felt the process was planned to favour cronies.

This resulted in a scramble after the distributors resorted to calling out names before giving out the T-Shirts.

The situation escalated, with some aggrieved workers reaching out to pick the T-shirts on their own will.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that a woman was injured in the aggression and left the ground with a deep cut in the right toe.

“They told us to come for the shirts this morning so some of us came around 7: 00 am but we haven’t received ours…they are giving it to their favourites,” one of the workers lamented.

Reports suggest that the union leaders produced just 300 T-shirts because they had observed that most of the workers normally do not turn up for the May Day parade.

They, therefore, resorted to provide T-shirts for only those who would partake in the parade.

However, a huge number of workers showed up on May Day demanding to be given the shirts, scuppering the plans of the union leaders.

The inability to supply all workers with the T-shirts is what led to the scuffle and subsequent fight.