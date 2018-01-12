Chinese slashes Ghanaian worker over fish

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

The Marine, Railway and Port Unit of the Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old Chinese national for allegedly slashing the hand of his Ghanaian worker over a carton of fish.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Command ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwah who confirmed this to the Daily Guide Newspaper said the suspect has been arrested for further investigation.

READ ALSO: 3 dead, 7 critically injured in Bimbilla shootings

The suspect, Maxim Long is the Chief Operating Officer of Maxim MV II.

The 33-year-old Abraham Arthur, who is a stevedore reported the incident to the Tema Fishing Harbour Police Station who arrested the suspect.

On January 9, 2018, at about 3:30 pm, a colleague accused Abraham of stealing a carton of fish.

READ ALSO: 2 shot in Mobile Money robbery attack at Busia Junction

Abraham’s colleague later reported the issue to the Chinese boss who slashed his left hand after hearing the news.

Abraham was issued with a police medical report form to attend hospital for treatment and examination.

The police said the suspect would be arraigned before a court after police investigations.