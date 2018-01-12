Home > News > Local >

Chinese slashes Ghanaian worker over fish


In Tema Chinese slashes Ghanaian worker over fish

The Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Command ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwah who confirmed this said the suspect has been arrested for further investigation.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Marine, Railway and Port Unit of the Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old Chinese national for allegedly slashing the hand of his Ghanaian worker over a carton of fish.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Command ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwah who confirmed this to the Daily Guide Newspaper said the suspect has been arrested for further investigation.

READ ALSO: 3 dead, 7 critically injured in Bimbilla shootings

The suspect, Maxim Long is the Chief Operating Officer of Maxim MV II.

The 33-year-old Abraham Arthur, who is a stevedore reported the incident to the Tema Fishing Harbour Police Station who arrested the suspect.

On January 9, 2018, at about 3:30 pm, a colleague accused Abraham of stealing a carton of fish.

READ ALSO: 2 shot in Mobile Money robbery attack at Busia Junction

Abraham’s colleague later reported the issue to the Chinese boss who slashed his left hand after hearing the news.

Abraham was issued with a police medical report form to attend hospital for treatment and examination.

The police said the suspect would be arraigned before a court after police investigations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Forever A Catholic: Nduom builds church for family and community Forever A Catholic Nduom builds church for family and community
AMA Demolition: You flout laws when you buy at unauthorised places - Mayor tells general public AMA Demolition You flout laws when you buy at unauthorised places - Mayor tells general public
Wok Ethics: Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for lateness Wok Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for lateness
100K Saga: Trade Ministry to appear before Investigative Committee on Friday 100K Saga Trade Ministry to appear before Investigative Committee on Friday
Northern Region: 3 dead, 7 critically injured in Bimbilla shootings Northern Region 3 dead, 7 critically injured in Bimbilla shootings
In Accra:  2 shot in Mobile Money robbery attack at Busia Junction In Accra  2 shot in Mobile Money robbery attack at Busia Junction

Recommended Videos

?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption
Video: Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks
Work and Tech: UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use Work and Tech UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish weddingbullet
3 Investigative Journalism Anas’ expose to make high profile persons...bullet
4 Investigative Journalist I’m sorry for exposing your relations –...bullet
5 Volta Region 'White' lady found dead at Keta, amid claims of...bullet
6 Prof. Mike Ocquaye Speaker wants Ghana’s Republic Day changed...bullet
7 In Ashanti Region Two police officers killed in Drobonsobullet
8 In Accra  2 shot in Mobile Money robbery attack at Busia...bullet
9 Wok Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for...bullet
10 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
3 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
4 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
5 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
6 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
7 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
8 ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumptionbullet
9 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
10 Bank of Ghana 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama...bullet

Local

Lynched Soldier Trial of Major Mahama killers begins on February 15
Photos AMA demolishes structures; ejects squatters
In Accra Nigerian woman in police grips for alleged kidnapping
The national chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante
LGBT Rights Peace Council urges Ghanaians to love homosexuals