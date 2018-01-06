Home > News > Local >

Condolences :  Mahama mourns Alhaji Bature


Condolences Mahama mourns Alhaji Bature

John Mahama, who encountered the journalist many times while serving in office, said he was shocked to receive the news about his passing.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Mahama, has joined Ghanaians to eulogize the late ace journalist and Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Iddrisu Bature.

John Mahama, who encountered the journalist many times while serving in office, said he was shocked to receive the news about his passing.

READ MORE: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true

In a Facebook post, John Mahama expressed his condolence to the family of the former ace journalist and the media fraternity.

play

"Sudden news of the passing of my brother and friend, Alhaji Bature Iddrisu. This is a great personal loss and for the NDC family. His wit and great sense of analysis will be sorely missed.

"May Allah the Merciful grant him Jannatul Firdaus," he said.

On Friday, January 5, ace journalist and Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Iddrisu Bature has died.

READ ALSO: Alhaji Bature has died

The senior journalist died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Friday where he had been on admission after suffering a stroke.

Alhaji Bature Iddrissu was a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

At Mamfe: Two people crushed to death in gory accident At Mamfe Two people crushed to death in gory accident
Vehicle Registration: Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warns Vehicle Registration Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warns
Relationship: Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wife Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wife
RIP: What killed Alhaji Bature? RIP What killed Alhaji Bature?
Expats Awards: Parliament sets up 5-member committee to probe cash-for-seat scandal Expats Awards Parliament sets up 5-member committee to probe cash-for-seat scandal
RIP: A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature RIP A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature

Recommended Videos

President Akufo-Addo: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief" President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"
Education: Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
TV Licence: Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw



Top Articles

1 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
2 Ghana Immigration Service How immigration recruitment is 'extorting'...bullet
3 Sad Alhaji Bature has diedbullet
4 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in...bullet
5 Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with stretch marks,...bullet
6 In Accra Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bubullet
7 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
8 High Unemployment Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for...bullet
9 CAF Awards Ghana was very disrespected by organisers - Gabbybullet
10 In New Juaben Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wife
RIP What killed Alhaji Bature?
Expats Awards Parliament sets up 5-member committee to probe cash-for-seat scandal
RIP A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature
Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true
Sad Alhaji Bature has died
Ghana Education Service Rev. Bettey demoted for alleged forgery
CAF Awards Ghana was very disrespected by organisers - Gabby
In New Juaben Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die
Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with stretch marks, bleached skin - GIS

Top Videos

1 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will...bullet
2 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
3 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
4 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
5 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free...bullet
6 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
7 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
8 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is...bullet
9 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell...bullet
10 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet

Local

Ghana Education Service Rev. Bettey demoted for alleged forgery
In Tema 25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway
Photos US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana
NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists
Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State