Condolences :  Mahama mourns Alhaji Bature

news

Former President John Mahama, has joined Ghanaians to eulogize the late ace journalist and Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Iddrisu Bature.

John Mahama, who encountered the journalist many times while serving in office, said he was shocked to receive the news about his passing.

READ MORE: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true

In a Facebook post, John Mahama expressed his condolence to the family of the former ace journalist and the media fraternity.

"Sudden news of the passing of my brother and friend, Alhaji Bature Iddrisu. This is a great personal loss and for the NDC family. His wit and great sense of analysis will be sorely missed.

"May Allah the Merciful grant him Jannatul Firdaus," he said.

On Friday, January 5, ace journalist and Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Iddrisu Bature has died.

READ ALSO: Alhaji Bature has died

The senior journalist died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Friday where he had been on admission after suffering a stroke.

Alhaji Bature Iddrissu was a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).