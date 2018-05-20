Home > News > Local >

Corruption reducing under my watch- Akufo-Addo says


NPP Government Corruption reducing under my watch- Akufo-Addo says

The president, who is on a three-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region, said the nation is no longer subject to massive scale of corruption.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said rot and corruption are gradually reducing under his watch despite widespread perception of corruption in the country.

“The rot and corruption are gradually reducing in Ghana. We are no longer a subject of corruption on a massive scale- that is no longer a part of the reality of Ghana today,” said the President.

Ghana recorded its lowest on the global corruption index in 2017, ranking 81 out of 180 countries surveyed across the world.

It was the lowest the country had recorded in four years.

