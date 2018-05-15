Home > News > Politics >

Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee to be vetted by Parliament tomorrow


Jane Lamptey was nominated by President Akufo-Addo on April 26 to serve as the deputy to Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor.

  • Published:
Dep Special Prosecutor nominee play

Dep Special Prosecutor nominee
The Appointments Committee of Parliament will tomorrow vet the nominee for the role of Special Prosecutor, Jane Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey.

The nominee, who has been a lawyer for more than 30 years, is the former acting Director of Public Prosecutions at the Attorney General’s Department.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu play

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

 

Members of the Appointments Committee, chaired by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu, are expected to grill her on the work of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

In the letter announcing her nomination, the Speaker of Parliament said. "Lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar…and thereby seeks the approval of Ms Lamptey as Deputy Special Prosecutor of Parliament".

