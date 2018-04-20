Home > News > Politics >

MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu


The Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has hinted that investigations into a petition against the boss of the Metro Mass Transit Limited will start soon.

Amidu said his office will look into the allegations after it has been properly set up.

In a letter dated April 11 replying the petitioners, Mr. Amidu said: “this office is in the process of being composed in accordance with its establishing statutes with the necessary professional staff to enable it function effectively.”

The petition  is said to be of the Company’s Head of Security, the Managing Director, is in collusion with some top officials of the Company to secretly purchase 300 new buses and electrical products, and sell off MMT scrap buses.

The petitioners say they subsequently “planted a third ear at some strategic locations with the hope of having firsthand information about what the MD, his assistant and some key players in this scandal do, say and planned to do, and the revelations uncovered are mind-boggling.”

Mr. Aboagye was subsequently asked to proceed on leave on Wednesday.

The company said the move will enable investigations to be conducted into the matter.

A five-member committee is to be set up to investigate the deals.

