Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Lamptey would be vetted on May 16, it has been annuounced.

The former director of public prosecution has been nominated as Mr Martin Amidu's deputy, going into the position with 30 years of experience at the bar.

Her notable works include the prosecution of businessman Alfred Woyome in the GHc 52 million judgment debt saga.

She also led the prosecution of a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Alhaji Imoro, over an alleged theft of GHc86.9 million belonging to the state.

Her prime job include assisting Mr Amidu to fight private and public sector connection.