Crime :  Police officer allegedly shoots and kills unarmed 17-year-old GSTS student

A Police officer at Shama in the Western Region has allegedly shot and killed an unarmed 17-year-old boy Friday night.

Lawrence Joe, who is a final year student of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), was in the company of five of his friends heading to a rap concert when he was shot at.

The decease's classmate, Caroline Daddie, who witness the incident, said the police officer shot at them without any provocation. According to her, the police officer had labelled them as armed robbers.

Narrating how the incident happened, she told Accra-based Citi FM that on their way to the rap concert, a motor rider who had forcefully gotten off his motor shouted "thieves."

"Just after the shout then there was a gunshot. He fired at Lawrence and Kobina who were ahead of us. Lawrence fell on the ground and Kobina also jumped into the bush with his wounds.”

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The headmaster of the GSTS, who was saddened by the incident, said Lawrence is not a thief.

According to him, the deceased stays with him on campus.

He charged the police administration to investigate the incident and punish the cop at the centre of the shooting.

"Lawrence could not under any circumstance be a thief howsoever. He just finished his Elective Maths papers this Thursday. He is a boarder who stays with me personally. The police hierarchy must get to the bottom of this heinous act and punish that constable according to the laws of Ghana,” he said.