Christmas :  Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region

Fake US dollar notes amounting to $358,000 have been intercepted by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The notes, all in $100 denomination, were intercepted at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

It was concealed in a Nigeria-registered commercial Nissan Pathfinder vehicle, with registration number AKD 710 EP.

The vehicle, which contained the fake currency, was travelling on the Accra-Lagos road last Monday, according to the Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Aflao Border, Mr Frank Cudjoe Ashongthe.

He explained that none of the occupants of the vehicle claimed ownership of the parcel which contained the fake notes.

He said the authenticity of the $100 denominated notes was verified at the Aflao branch of GCB where it was confirmed as fake.

According to Mr Ashong, no one was arrested but added that: ““The driver is known on the road and so anytime we need him to assist us with investigations, we can get him.”