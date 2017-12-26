Daasebre Oti Boateng :  I have faith in Nana Addo to deliver - Omanhene of New Juaben

Home > News > Local >

Daasebre Oti-Boateng said Nana Addo would work hard and turn the fortunes of the nation for all to enjoy.

  Published:
Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre (Prof Emeritus) Oti Boateng play

Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre (Prof Emeritus) Oti Boateng
The Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre (Prof Emeritus) Oti Boateng, has said he has faith in the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver on all his campaign promises.

According to him, he had no doubt that Nana Addo is committed to fulfill all the promises he made during the 2016 election.

He said he would work hard and turn the fortunes of the nation for all to enjoy.

Daasebre Oti-Boateng speaking at a grand durbar in Koforidua to climax a three-day tour of Nana Addo in the Eastern region, he said as a chief, he was ready to support the president achieve all his promises.

Speaking on the creation of new districts, the Omanhene indicated that New Juaben in terms of population and size deserved a metropolitan status and therefore did not expect a split of the municipality rather.

He also called for the re-designing of a rail project in the region which used to be a vibrant railway system that facilitated trading and business that has ignored Koforidua in development.

play

 

He has therefore appealed to the government to revamp the project.

According to him, Koforidua railway lines networked many other towns within the region adding that "it therefore makes economic sense to improve the railway line in Koforidua under any project to revamp the railway sector".

As part of his tour, President Akufo-Addo visited some abandoned government projects, and assessed work done on some roads, and addressed durbars of Chiefs and people in the region.

The tour, which began at Somanya, saw the President inspect the abandoned Community Day Senior High School at Oterkpolu in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

He also inspected completed works on the Nkawkaw-Atibie road in Kwahu, then an inspection of a proposed Technical College at Akyem Afosu in the New Abirem District, and a visit to the Youth Training Centre at Takorase in the Denkyembuor District.

He also visited the Community Day Senior High School at Anum Apapam on the final day of the tour, and also inspected an Agro-Tech Ghana Limited Poultry Farm and Hatchery at Akyem Apedwa.

