Denkyira Obuasi residents reject proposal to erect Major Mahama statue

Residents of Denkyira Obuasi, renamed New Obuasi, have rejected a proposal to erect a statue of the late Major Maxwell Mahama in the community, rather preferring a Police station to be built.

The late Major Mahama was gruesomely murdered by some irate residents of New Obuasi, last year, on suspicion of being an armed robber.

As the country marks the one-year anniversary of the slain soldier, there have been proposals for his statue to be erected at his place of death.

Many believe putting up his statue in the community will be a befitting way of honouring the late Major Mahama.

However, speaking at a memorial service organised in New Obuasi to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the late soldier, Chief Linguist, Nana Kwabena Asare, said they would rather prefer a police station in the town named after the slain soldier.

According to him, erecting a statue will only constantly remind them of a dark day, unlike a Police station that would help curb lawlessness and crime.

"Some say they should build Major Mahama's statue here. We disagree with that suggestion because it will always remind us of the incident. For us, we don't want the statue.

“We will always be reminded by the death anytime we see the statue. We will name a police station built to his memory," he said.

The District Chief Executive of Upper Denkyira, Agyemang Asiedu, also backed the call for a Police station to be built in the town rather than a statue.

"We cannot have anything special than having a security presence in New Obuasi, and for that matter, it will add up to the security presence we have in the whole of Upper Denkyira West District and so therefore, even if the assembly is having any mind of having any other thing for the people of New Obuasi, we would have first consider the building of a police station," he said.

Meanwhile, government has set up a trust fund to cater for the wife and children of the late Major Mahama, whiles sod was cut for construction of a monument in his honour at Burma Camp.