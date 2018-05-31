GJA calls for 24-hour protection for Anas

news

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on the Ghana Police Service to provide 24-hour protection to Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the wake of attempts to expose his true identity.

In a statement signed by its president Affail Monney, the Association said the investigative journalist and his family must be protected as reward for his invaluable services to the nation.

The Association said such an action is necessary because they have gathered information that Anas has been receiving life-threatening messages.

The GJA also condemned those who have been posting all sort of photos on social media claiming they are the identities on Anas.

According to the Association, such posts put the lives of persons in the pictures in danger.

“Several pictorial images have been posted online, television and on social media. These images, which are not the real identity of Anas, tend to put the lives of other persons at risk and this must stop forthwith. The GJA finds these developments extremely disturbing and highly unfortunate,” the GJA statement read.

“We, therefore, urge the Ghana Police Service, Bureau of National Investigations and other security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, and in utmost national interest, provide a 24-hour protection for Anas and all his interests, including his family and properties. The security agencies should not allow aggrieved and disgruntled individuals to endanger the life of this patriotic citizen of Ghana, who, at a very young age, has rendered very invaluable services to the nation,” the statement added.

Anas is set to release his latest exposé titled “Number 12”, which is centered on corruption in Ghana football.

The premier of the exposé is scheduled for June 6, at the Accra International Conference Center.