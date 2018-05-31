Home > News > Local >

GJA calls for 24-hour protection for Anas


Investigative journalism GJA calls for 24-hour protection for Anas

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on the Ghana Police Service to provide 24-hour protection to Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the wake of attempts to expose his true identity.

In a statement signed by its president Affail Monney, the Association said the investigative journalist and his family must be protected as reward for his invaluable services to the nation.

READ ALSO: FAKE: Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The Association said such an action is necessary because they have gathered information that Anas has been receiving life-threatening messages.

The GJA also condemned those who have been posting all sort of photos on social media claiming they are the identities on Anas.

According to the Association, such posts put the lives of persons in the pictures in danger.

“Several pictorial images have been posted online, television and on social media. These images, which are not the real identity of Anas, tend to put the lives of other persons at risk and this must stop forthwith. The GJA finds these developments extremely disturbing and highly unfortunate,” the GJA statement read.

READ ALSO: Anas' #12: Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baako

“We, therefore, urge the Ghana Police Service, Bureau of National Investigations and other security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, and in utmost national interest, provide a 24-hour protection for Anas and all his interests, including his family and properties. The security agencies should not allow aggrieved and disgruntled individuals to endanger the life of this patriotic citizen of Ghana, who, at a very young age, has rendered very invaluable services to the nation,” the statement added.

play

 

Anas is set to release his latest exposé titled “Number 12”, which is centered on corruption in Ghana football.

The premier of the exposé is scheduled for June 6, at the Accra International Conference Center.  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UN repatriates Ghana Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal UN repatriates Ghana Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
Anas Exposé: Report to the Police if Anas is corrupt – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong Anas Exposé Report to the Police if Anas is corrupt – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong
Compensation: Supreme Court compensates teacher with GHc45K for wrongfully jailing him 15 years Compensation Supreme Court compensates teacher with GHc45K for wrongfully jailing him 15 years
Unemployment: Gov’t doesn’t owe you job you jobs – Health Minister tells jobless nurses Unemployment Gov’t doesn’t owe you job you jobs – Health Minister tells jobless nurses
Check Profile: Here are the models whose photos were released as Anas Aremeyaw  Check Profile Here are the models whose photos were released as Anas Aremeyaw 
Bantama Gang Rape: Court sentences 20-year-old Bantama rapist to 7 years in prison Bantama Gang Rape Court sentences 20-year-old Bantama rapist to 7 years in prison

Recommended Videos

Local News: Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO Local News Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO
Local: One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done? Local One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done?
Local News: Registration for Ghana Card begins today Local News Registration for Ghana Card begins today



Top Articles

1 Galamsey Chinese, Togolese illegal miners arrested in Upper Denkyirabullet
2 FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous Anas...bullet
3 VIDEO Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO...bullet
5 Anas Exposé Ken Agyapong wants dismissed judges reinstated; says...bullet
6 Anas Exposé Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks on Anasbullet
7 GPRTU Transport fares to go up 'this week'bullet
8 Check Profile Here are the models whose photos were...bullet
9 Failed Recruits Armed Forces sack 17 recruits for...bullet
10 Recalcitrant GHANASS student storms Police station...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

#OpenUGMCNow Police arrest former UG student for raising #OpenUGMC placard
Ghanaians just started #IAmAnas trend and you'd probably want to join
Twitter Reactions Ghanaians just started #IAmAnas trend and you'd probably want to join
Stacy Offie Darko
Video Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise
The Automation Ghana Group Limited celebrates Cultural Diversity Day
AU Day The Automation Ghana Group Limited celebrates Cultural Diversity Day