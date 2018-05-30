Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baako

news

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako has disclosed that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is not featured in the Number 12 undercover documentary.

The Number 12 investigative piece was jointly produced by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the BBC.

After they started advertising the premiere of the investigative journalism, the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has been attacking Anas, especially on his modus operandi in his journalism practice.

Many have wondered if he is captured in the video.

However, Mr Baako said on Accra-based Peace FM that the documentary, which took more than two years to produce, does not capture Kennedy Agyapong.

When he was asked if Mr Agyapong was mentioned, Kweku Baako said: “Let the video come out.”

The newest expose of Anas captures corruption in football in Ghana.

Mr Agyapong argues that Anas is “corrupt, evil and wicked” because he sets people up to destroy their reputation.

According to him, this is not a best practice in journalism. He noted that if Anas were to have been using the same entrapment tactics in some other part of the world, he would have been killed by now.

He has promised to expose Anas to the general public.

The documentary would be premiered on 6 June 2018.