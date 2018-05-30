Home > News > Local >

Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baako


Anas' #12 Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baako

The Number 12 investigative piece was jointly produced by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the BBC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abdul Malik Kweku Baako play

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako has disclosed that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is not featured in the Number 12 undercover documentary.

The Number 12 investigative piece was jointly produced by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the BBC.

After they started advertising the premiere of the investigative journalism, the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has been attacking Anas, especially on his modus operandi in his journalism practice.

READ ALSO: Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anas

play

 

Many have wondered if he is captured in the video.

However, Mr Baako said on Accra-based Peace FM that the documentary, which took more than two years to produce, does not capture Kennedy Agyapong.

When he was asked if Mr Agyapong was mentioned, Kweku Baako said: “Let the video come out.”

READ ALSO: Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapong

The newest expose of Anas captures corruption in football in Ghana.

Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

 

Mr Agyapong argues that Anas is “corrupt, evil and wicked” because he sets people up to destroy their reputation.

According to him, this is not a best practice in journalism. He noted that if Anas were to have been using the same entrapment tactics in some other part of the world, he would have been killed by now.

He has promised to expose Anas to the general public.

The documentary would be premiered on 6 June 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

#OpenUGMCNow: Police arrest former UG student for raising #OpenUGMC placard #OpenUGMCNow Police arrest former UG student for raising #OpenUGMC placard
Twitter Reactions: Ghanaians just started #IAmAnas trend and you'd probably want to join Twitter Reactions Ghanaians just started #IAmAnas trend and you'd probably want to join
Video: Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise Video Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise
Automation Ghana observes AU day in a spectacular manner Automation Ghana observes AU day in a spectacular manner
National Identification: Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card National Identification Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card
Darius Ishaku: Taraba state Gov. inaugurates 30 tractors Darius Ishaku Taraba state Gov. inaugurates 30 tractors

Recommended Videos

Local News: Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO Local News Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO
Local: One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done? Local One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done?
Local News: Registration for Ghana Card begins today Local News Registration for Ghana Card begins today



Top Articles

1 Galamsey Chinese, Togolese illegal miners arrested in Upper Denkyirabullet
2 VIDEO Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 Failed Recruits Armed Forces sack 17 recruits for failing fitness testbullet
4 Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO...bullet
5 Anas Exposé Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks on Anasbullet
6 GPRTU Transport fares to go up 'this week'bullet
7 FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the...bullet
8 Anas Exposé Ken Agyapong wants dismissed judges...bullet
9 Recalcitrant GHANASS student storms Police station with...bullet
10 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness
Prince Williams Akporeha NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness
Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people
Nyesom Wike Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people
Tinubu invites Femi Falana, Ajibade to APC
Tinubu National Leader of the APC invites Falana, Ajibade to APC
In Central Region Teachers turn pupils into ‘labourers’ during school hours