Ex-army chief urges radical approach to dealing with robberies

A former military chief Captain Budu Koomson has urged the police to be ruthless in dealing with armed robbers.

His call follows the recent spate of armed robbery cases in the country which has caused fear and panic among Ghanaians.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM's The Big Issues Saturday, Capt. Koomson noted that the robbers are in the minority and the only way for the police to deal with them is to match them "boot-for-boot."

"These armed robbers are never in the majority, it is a small group that has to be taken on rather with bold action by the security agencies. You don’t go to them with kids gloves. I will preach for bold action, take them on, boot for boot," he said.

“It is war and war is not pleasant. They’ve declared war on us. Professionalism doesn’t mean cowardice or treating people with kids gloves. Let us give them the space to deal with this thing radically,” he added.