Home > News > Local >

Ex-army chief urges radical approach to dealing with robberies


Security Ex-army chief urges radical approach to dealing with robberies

His call follows the recent spate of armed robbery cases in the country which has caused fear and panic among Ghanaians.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play IGP David Asante Apeatu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former military chief Captain Budu Koomson has urged the police to be ruthless in dealing with armed robbers.

READ MORE:  Akufo-Addo cuts shot international trip over robberies

His call follows the recent spate of armed robbery cases in the country which has caused fear and panic among Ghanaians.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM's The Big Issues Saturday, Capt. Koomson noted that the robbers are in the minority and the only way for the police to deal with them is to match them "boot-for-boot."

"These armed robbers are never in the majority, it is a small group that has to be taken on rather with bold action by the security agencies. You don’t go to them with kids gloves. I will preach for bold action, take them on, boot for boot," he said.

READ MORE: Sack 'incompetent' IGP now - NPP man demands

“It is war and war is not pleasant. They’ve declared war on us. Professionalism doesn’t mean cowardice or treating people with kids gloves. Let us give them the space to deal with this thing radically,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Emmanuel Ashilevi: Policeman killed in Kwabenya jailbreak posthumously promoted as ASP Emmanuel Ashilevi Policeman killed in Kwabenya jailbreak posthumously promoted as ASP
Crime: Akufo-Addo cuts shot international trip over robberies Crime Akufo-Addo cuts shot international trip over robberies
Boko Haram: Attack halts aid in remote Nigerian town Boko Haram Attack halts aid in remote Nigerian town
Accra Sanitation: Zoomlion partners AMA to clean capital Accra Sanitation Zoomlion partners AMA to clean capital
Ghana Law School: Parliament approves entrance exams for law students Ghana Law School Parliament approves entrance exams for law students
Photos: Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee, the soldier who died with Ebony Photos Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee, the soldier who died with Ebony

Recommended Videos

Health Expert Warns: Stop Eating 'Shito' From Food Vendors, It's Dangerous Health Expert Warns: Stop Eating 'Shito' From Food Vendors, It's Dangerous
Embargo: GPRTU Bans Sales Of Drugs On Its Vehicles Embargo GPRTU Bans Sales Of Drugs On Its Vehicles
Local News: Ghanaian Women Fear Pregnancies More Than HIV Local News Ghanaian Women Fear Pregnancies More Than HIV



Top Articles

1 Terror 67-year old man killed, daughter nearly raped by armed robbers in...bullet
2 In Accra Taxi driver knocks down three armed robbers at Osubullet
3 Photos Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee, the soldier...bullet
4 Prophecies Ghana will 'mourn' a First Lady in 2018 - Prophet Nigelbullet
5 Armed Robbers 3 more arrested over Koforidua robberiesbullet
6 Photos How armed robbers killed Lebanese in Temabullet
7 Increasing Robbery Cases Ex-Convict says robbers fear COP...bullet
8 In Suhum CEPS impounds two taxis with same registration...bullet
9 Lassa Fever Be cautious on the consumption of bush meat...bullet
10 Another Robbery Case Mother-of-three robbed, stabbed...bullet

Related Articles

Crime Akufo-Addo cuts shot international trip over robberies
'Ineffective' Sack 'incompetent' IGP now - NPP man demands
English Language Market women beg Nana Addo to tone down the English; they can't understand
Education in Ghana Replace free SHS with bursary scheme - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Corruption Report Rawlings wades into corruption perception index report
Martin Amidu Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from prosecuting corrupt officials- SP
RIP Gov't to give Prof Allotey a state burial
Free SHS In speech, Akufo-Addo warns school heads against illegal fees
Riverine Operation Military launches major anti-galamsey operation on river bodies
More Promises Police service in Ghana will improve in the next 6 months - Nana Addo

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
8 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
9 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Maternal Mortality 9 pregnant women die monthly in Eastern Region
Bantama Market
Market Fires Fire consumes shop at Bantama market
Security Alert 4 tips to surviving a bank robbery
'Ineffective' Sack 'incompetent' IGP now - NPP man demands