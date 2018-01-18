Home > News > Local >

Fate of Gitmo 2 will be decided by Parliament – Nana Addo


Guantanamo Bay Detainees Fate of Gitmo 2 will be decided by Parliament – Nana Addo

The President says the fate of the two Guantanamo Bay detainees in Ghana will be decided soon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The two ex-Gitmo detainees play

The two ex-Gitmo detainees

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Akufo-Addo has revealed that the fate of the two Guantanamo Bay detainees in Ghana will soon be decided when Parliament returns from recess.

According to him, the decision to either end or extend the stay of the two ex-detainees is still under examination and Parliament will deliver its verdict when the House reconvenes.

READ ALSO: Condolences : I'm sad about Alhaji Bature's death - Nana Addo

Speaking at his second encounter with the media held at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, President Akufo-Addo, said he is fully aware that the deal binding the stay of the two has ended and a decision should be expected soon.

AR.jpg play President Akufo-Addo

“The GITMO detainees, the period is up, a decision has to be made and that decision is under active examination, we need to be able to say something to Parliament when it resumes.

“The period under which the agreement was made has come to an end, we have to decide whether or not we are going to grant them permission to stay, whether we are going to make arrangements for them to go somewhere else. Those things are being actively examined as we sit, but I am fully aware that a decision on them has to be made, and it cannot be made in six or five months it has to be made now,” he assured.

In 2016 Ghana accepted to host two Yemeni nationals who were ex-convicts of the US-operated Guantanamo Bay Prison.

READ ALSO: Special Prosecutor : Martin Amidu can't deal with corruption alone - Nana Addo

The two, identified as Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby, were transferred to Ghana for a two-year period following efforts to close down the Guantanamo Bay Prison.

However, the controversial agreement between Ghana and the USA that saw the nation accept to host two ex-Guantanamo Bay detainees effectively came to an end on January 6, 2018.

Earlier in August 2017 the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, indicated to Parliament that her outfit was working on an exit plan for the two ex-Guantanamo Bay detainees.

According to her, there will be “no further obligation” to keep the two in Ghana when their stay expires on January 6, 2018, unless government renegotiates the agreement with the US.

It remains to be seen, though, whether the ruling NPP government will send the two ex-detainees away or renegotiate their stay in the country, having been critical of Ghana’s the hosting of the two ex-detainees whiles in opposition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Central Region: Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the beach In Central Region Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the beach
In Wassa: 17-year-old allegedly kills mother for ‘stealing’ his memory card In Wassa 17-year-old allegedly kills mother for ‘stealing’ his memory card
Expansion Of Motorway: Squatters on Tema Motorway to be ejected before expansion – Minister Expansion Of Motorway Squatters on Tema Motorway to be ejected before expansion – Minister
Meet the Press: Market women would have asked better questions - Political scientist Meet the Press Market women would have asked better questions - Political scientist
'Gang-rapists': Bantama gang-rape suspects discharged 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects discharged
Cash For Seat: Allegations against Trade Ministry ‘flimsy’ and ‘irresponsible’ – Nana Addo Cash For Seat Allegations against Trade Ministry ‘flimsy’ and ‘irresponsible’ – Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption



Top Articles

1 Utilities Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential usersbullet
2 Ghana Broadcasting Corporation GBC boss asked to proceed on leave amid...bullet
3 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a pastor in...bullet
4 Agogo Violence We’ll respond to attacks on soldiers by Fulani...bullet
5 EC Brouhaha EOCO apologises to Deputy EC boss after office invasionbullet
6 Sale of Government Cars I have documents to expose Mahama’s...bullet
7 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects dischargedbullet
8 Corruption $5 billion missing from Ghana’s gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in...bullet
10 Alhaji Bature Owusu Bempah breaks silence over...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribebullet
3 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
4 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
5 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
6 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
7 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
8 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
9 Bank of Ghana 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resignsbullet
10 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet

Local

Homosexuality In Ghana I’m not conspiring with gays – Akufo-Addo
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu can't deal with corruption alone - Nana Addo
Condolences I'm sad about Alhaji Bature's death - Nana Addo
In Northern Region Man butchered for stealing sheep in Nyankpala