Martin Amidu can't deal with corruption - Nana Addo


Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu can't deal with corruption alone - Nana Addo

The president said the Special Prosecutor cannot eradicate all forms of corruption in the public sector.

Newly appointed Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu will not provide all the answers with dealing with the phenomenon of corruption by public officials, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

He said the Special Prosecutor cannot eradicate all forms of corruption in the public sector.

The president said "I’m well aware of the general sense of anxiety in the country and the strong feeling that politicians tend to get away with corrupt practices.

"A significant choice though, that Mr. Amidu is, I do not expect that he will provide all the answers with dealing with the phenomenon of corruption by public officials."

Speaking at the second encounter with the media at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, he said the office of the special prosecutor will put some fears in public officials.

"I do believe that at least the office will remove the fear of partisan prosecution and begin to put the fear of God in all public officials who are intending to go down the path of corruption," he added.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been established under the Akufo-Addo government as part of his campaign promises of dealing with the corruption menace without the process being tagged as witch hunting by appointees of the erstwhile government.

The appointment which has been lauded by many including the likes of former president Jerry John Rawlings is expected by Ghanaians to deal with corruption in an impartial and independent manner.

But President Akufo-Addo said he does not expect Martin Amidu to eliminate all forms of corruption in the public sector.

