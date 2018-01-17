Home > News > Local >

I'm unhappy about the demise of Bature - Nana Addo


Condolences I'm sad about Alhaji Bature's death - Nana Addo

Nana Addo described Alhaji Bature as a good opponent whose demise has brought sadness to him.

play
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late ace journalist and Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Iddrisu Bature.

He described Alhaji Bature as a good opponent whose demise has brought sadness to him.

Speaking at an encounter with the press at the Flagstaff House he said: "I want to join the Minister of Information in adding my condolences, regrets to the exit of three of your [journalists] number in the course of last year.

READ MORE: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true

"I am particularly unhappy about the demise of Bature, he was a good opponent and it is sad that he is no longer here to keep me and everything we are doing on our toes. We wish him safe and mercy and rest in the arms of the almighty."

play

On Friday, January 5, ace journalist and Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Iddrisu Bature has died.

READ ALSO: Alhaji Bature has died

The senior journalist died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Friday where he had been on admission after suffering a stroke.

Alhaji Bature Iddrissu was a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

