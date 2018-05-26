Home > News > Local >

Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rights


Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye play

The lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender community in Ghana last Tuesday stormed parliament to demand their rights, the Daily Heritage newspaper has reported.

The move was in response to comments made by the Member Parliament for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, to the LGBT community at a forum in Accra that parliament would be discussing the issue and that they should come and occupy the public gallery.

The newspaper also reports that the LGBT group have started lobbying some MPs to speak on their behalf and ensure that their rights and freedoms are guaranteed in the laws of Ghana.

The MP for Pusiga and the Ranking Member of the Gender and Children Committee, Laadi Ayii Ayamba is reported to have told her colleague MPs that at a forum which was attended by herself and the Deputy Majority Leader, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the issue about LGBT came up for discussion where their opinion was sought about how they could help fight for the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender.

She said: “I, in particular, made them understand that for us we will be discussing and take it up but they should come and sit in the public gallery and declare that they are the gay people in Ghana and also present the matter to Mr. Speaker and hear what they will say.

“Believe me or not, it brought the discussion to an end. As for Hon. Adwoa, she simply said my father will slaughter me.”

