Home > News > Local >

Ghana remembers June 3 nightmare


June 3 Disaster Ghana remembers June 3 nightmare

Yesterday, June 3, marked the third anniversary of the twin disaster of flood and fire at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in 2015.

  • Published:
June 3 disaster victims play

June 3 disaster victims
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yesterday, June 3, the nation woke up to what has largely been described as the greatest tragedy in the history of the Ghana in 2015.

June 3, 2018, marked the third anniversary of the twin disaster of flood and fire at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

A combined effort of flooding and fire explosion from the Goil filling station resulted in the death of an estimated 154 Ghanaians.

READ MORE: June 3 disaster victims resort to Tramadol to relieve pain

Nurses, teachers, artisans, bankers, students, and children were among the people who lost their lives that fateful day.

The disaster in Accra was the worst in the county's history and it exposed the deficiencies in the planning and development of the capital city.

June 3 disaster play

June 3 disaster

Properties running into millions of cedis were lost to the floods and fire.

Though some of the victims received compensation from the state but others indicate that they have been abandoned and neglected since the incident happened.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), in a statement to mark the day, cautioned the public to be wary of their surroundings by ensuring that their drains were free from debris and cooperate with state institutions to avoid disasters.

It called on the public to cooperate with NADMO, the Environmental Protection Agency, Hydrological Service Department, and the District Assemblies among others to ensure disaster risk reduction for safety.

The statement, signed by George Kwadwo Ayisi, the Director of Communication, appealed to the public to create awareness of the imminence of disaster around them and the need to prevent them.

READ ALSO: June 3 disaster victims drag Goil, AMA to court for GH¢40m

June 3 disaster play

June 3 disaster

 

"We wish to soberly commemorate this day in the disaster history of Ghana, not as a reminder of pain caused the nation by this complex disaster of flood and fire.

"NADMO wishes to commiserate with the families that lost their loved ones, property and their livelihood and empathise with the injured and say let’s us, as a people, resolve to say never again should our negligence and dereliction of duties lead us this way," it added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

BECE: Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today BECE Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today
Disaster: Dozens feared dead as boat capsizes on Oti river Disaster Dozens feared dead as boat capsizes on Oti river
Diplomacy: Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under fire for misquoting Akufo-Addo Diplomacy Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under fire for misquoting Akufo-Addo
NIA Contract: Ken Attafuah hits back at Kennedy Agyapong NIA Contract Ken Attafuah hits back at Kennedy Agyapong
Number 12: Reporters Without Borders concerned by death threats and smear campaign against Anas Number 12 Reporters Without Borders concerned by death threats and smear campaign against Anas
Anas tweets video of Bawumia endorsing him to spite Kennedy Agyapong Anas tweets video of Bawumia endorsing him to spite Kennedy Agyapong

Recommended Videos

United Nations: UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal United Nations UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
Local News: 11 to serve 330 days in prison for sanitation offence Local News 11 to serve 330 days in prison for sanitation offence
Mass Employment: Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment Mass Employment Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas published...bullet
2 Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streetsbullet
3 Shocking Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas video? it appears sobullet
4 Anas tweets video of Bawumia endorsing him to spite Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Diplomacy Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under fire...bullet
6 NIA Contract Ken Attafuah hits back at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Number 12 Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from...bullet
8 Death Threats Anas reportedly asks US gov't for asylum for...bullet
9 Identification NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation...bullet
10 Twin Disaster June 3 disaster victims resort to...bullet

Related Articles

Twin Disaster June 3 disaster victims resort to Tramadol to relieve pain
Negligence June 3 disaster victims drag Goil, AMA to court for GH¢40m
Flash Flood Forecaster NADMO develops mobile app to predict floods
Disaster Here's the number of times Ghana experienced gas explosions
Atomic Junction Explosion Ghanaians slam Government safety at fuel stations
Atomic Junction Explosion 7 dead, 132 injured from gas explosion – Government confirms
Atomic Junction Gas Explosion Gas station explosion in Accra kills three and injures several
Sanitation Gov't to construct waste plants in all major cities
Support Korle-Bu Burns ICU receives $1 million donation from GNPC
Appeal Gender Minister urges NHIA to support disaster victims

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Health Care Medical lab scientists end crippling strike action
Incompetence Stan Dogbe asks NIA boss to resign over failure to deliver on Ghana card
Northern Region Renewed land dispute in Chereponi claims two lives
Employment After reported financial clearance, trainee nurses say they've not been employed