June 3 disaster victims resort to Tramadol to relieve pain

Victims of the June 3 disaster have resorted to take Tramadol to withstand the constant pain they feel in their bodies.

A survivor of the national disaster said they live under depraved conditions as a result of the incident adding that they been ignored by everyone in the society.

"We have been ignored by everyone, the many things that we were promised have not been delivered as promised. Some of us can never be back to how we were. Our lives have been distorted in a very mean way.

"Those of us with deep and serious burns have had to rely on Tramadol on daily basis to be able to stand the extent of pain. The pain is so severe that you just can’t do anything about it," one victim narrated her ordeal.

Ghana went through a difficult moment and rescuers were overstretched when some parts of the capital, Accra were flooded and compounded by an explosion at the Goil filling station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle last year June 3, 2015.

Hundreds of people were caught in the inferno and trapped by the flood at Circle.

Over 150 people lost their lives that day. Properties running into millions of cedis were lost to the floods and fire.

Many survivors, who were well-to-do, now rely on benevolent people to survive. Many complained that supports promised them by the state and other organizations have not been fulfilled.

