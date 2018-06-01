Home > News > Local >

June 3 disaster victims resort to Tramadol to relieve pain


Twin Disaster June 3 disaster victims resort to Tramadol to relieve pain

The disaster in Accra was the worst in the county's history and it exposed the deficiencies in the planning and development of the capital city.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
June 3 disaster victims play

June 3 disaster victims
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Victims of the June 3 disaster have resorted to take Tramadol to withstand the constant pain they feel in their bodies.

A survivor of the national disaster said they live under depraved conditions as a result of the incident adding that they been ignored by everyone in the society.

"We have been ignored by everyone, the many things that we were promised have not been delivered as promised. Some of us can never be back to how we were. Our lives have been distorted in a very mean way.

READ MORE: June 3 disaster victims drag Goil, AMA to court for GH¢40m

"Those of us with deep and serious burns have had to rely on Tramadol on daily basis to be able to stand the extent of pain. The pain is so severe that you just can’t do anything about it," one victim narrated her ordeal.

June 3 disaster victims play

June 3 disaster victims

 

Ghana went through a difficult moment and rescuers were overstretched when some parts of the capital, Accra were flooded and compounded by an explosion at the Goil filling station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle last year June 3, 2015.

Hundreds of people were caught in the inferno and trapped by the flood at Circle.

Over 150 people lost their lives that day. Properties running into millions of cedis were lost to the floods and fire.

READ ALSO: We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDA

Many survivors, who were well-to-do, now rely on benevolent people to survive. Many complained that supports promised them by the state and other organizations have not been fulfilled.

Tramadol abuse

Tramadol is an oral tablet and a prescription medication used to treat moderate to severe pain.

Tramadol abuse, according to medical experts, functions like heroin and can cause  psychotic problems as well as damage vital organs in the human body.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Rewarding Loyalty: West Hills Mall’s promo cars would go in spite of Mallam traffic hold ups Rewarding Loyalty West Hills Mall’s promo cars would go in spite of Mallam traffic hold ups
Street Children: AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streets Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streets
Anas #12: There’s nothing wrong with Anas’ method – NMC Anas #12 There’s nothing wrong with Anas’ method – NMC
Denkyira Obuasi residents reject proposal to erect Major Mahama statue Denkyira Obuasi residents reject proposal to erect Major Mahama statue
#OpenUGMCNow: Gov’t to operationalise UG Medical Centre by July #OpenUGMCNow Gov’t to operationalise UG Medical Centre by July
Operation Vanguard: 3 soldiers detained for taking money from illegal miners Operation Vanguard 3 soldiers detained for taking money from illegal miners

Recommended Videos

United Nations: UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal United Nations UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
Local News: 11 to serve 330 days in prison for sanitation offence Local News 11 to serve 330 days in prison for sanitation offence
Mass Employment: Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment Mass Employment Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment



Top Articles

1 Homosexuality Two SHS students sacked for homosexual actbullet
2 FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous Anas...bullet
3 Check Profile Here are the models whose photos were released as Anas...bullet
4 #Number12 Late JB’s wife shades Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 In Ghana UN repatriates Police peacekeepers following sexual scandalbullet
6 Anas' #12 Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baakobullet
7 Anas Exposé Ken Agyapong wants dismissed judges reinstated;...bullet
8 Employment Health Ministry clears over 8,000 personnel for...bullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 #OpenUGMCNow Police arrest former UG student for...bullet

Related Articles

Negligence June 3 disaster victims drag Goil, AMA to court for GH¢40m
Flash Flood Forecaster NADMO develops mobile app to predict floods
Disaster Here's the number of times Ghana experienced gas explosions
Atomic Junction Explosion Ghanaians slam Government safety at fuel stations
Atomic Junction Explosion 7 dead, 132 injured from gas explosion – Government confirms
Atomic Junction Gas Explosion Gas station explosion in Accra kills three and injures several
Sanitation Gov't to construct waste plants in all major cities
Support Korle-Bu Burns ICU receives $1 million donation from GNPC
Appeal Gender Minister urges NHIA to support disaster victims

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Slovenia has made a strong economic recovery with GDP growing by 5.5% in 2017
Prime Minister Miro Slovenians still fearful despite economic growth
First Lady. Rebecca Akufo-Addo
#OpenUGMCNow Korle-Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials - Aide
Mob Justice One year of Major Mahama's death: Denkyira Obuasi residents beg
#OpenUGMCNow First Lady not interested in pursuing UGMC placard holding protestor case – Aide