Ghanaian journalist orders Chinese to pick up after littering


In Kumasi Ghanaian journalist orders Chinese to pick up after littering in a drain

In a video shared on his Facebook timeline, Asare Donkor said he decided that he was not going to allow the foreigner contribute to the rubbish in the environment and therefore asked him to pick it.

A Ghanaian journalist Erastus Asare Donkor who saw a Chinese national litter while he was driving past asked him to pick it up.

“So I was driving with Frank Aboagye Danyansah and we spotted this Chinese national dropping a can in the drain...so I told Frank that we must not allow this man to repeat what our own are doing to our environment.”

“So I parked and we ordered him to pick up his trash. Don't litter the environment. Drains are not waste receptacles please,” he added.

In many developed countries, residents do not litter and those who the laws are punished.

Erastus Asare Donkor has shown that each citizen needs to hold the other responsible for their actions. It is time to call people out when they do wrong.

