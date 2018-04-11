Home > News > Local >

Damongo Hospital staff strike to support their colleague


Public Relations of the Association, Justice Parmak, said that the staff are angry and traumatized by the way the police are treating their colleague.

Staffs of the Damongo hospital in the Northern region are embarking on a sit-down strike in support of their colleague who has been accused of raping an Italian national on admission days ago.

The local executive of the Ghana Nurses and Midwifery Association in the district have visited the hospital to appeal to the staff to rescind their decision.

Public Relations of the Association, Justice Parmak, told Accra-based Starr FM that the staff are angry and traumatized by the way the police are treating their colleague.

He added that the staffs of the hospital have therefore refused to resume duties until their colleague, who they maintained was accused wrongly, is released and discharged.

The police have arrested a male nurse of the Damongo Government hospital for sexually assaulting a debilitated malaria female patient under his care at the facility, after allegedly giving her an overdosed medication.

The victim, an Italian national, accused Ernest Green, 28, of having unprotected sex with her on Friday dawn, few hours after she was admitted to the hospital on Thursday midnight.

The police subsequently arrested the nurse on Sunday after a report was filed by the recuperating victim.

The victim said she was taken to a separate room by the male nurse, where he promised her a better care but ended up raping her repeatedly after she was enervated by drugs prescribed by the nurse.

“The complainant said she was rushed to the hospital at about 11:50 pm the previous day when attacked by malaria. She said the suspect approached her and told her the hospital has a private ward if she would like to take it and she agreed,” Police spokesman in the Northern Region, ASP Yussif Tanko said in a statement to journalists, late Sunday.

