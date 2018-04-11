Home > News > Local >

I am who I am today because I was married to Duncan-Williams – Ex-wife


Rev Francisca Duncan-Williams said she went through a challenging time during the divorce process but believes it was for a purpose.

The former wife of Archbishop Duncan Williams has attributed all she is to the marriage of the founder and owner of the Christian Action Faith Ministries International.

“Everybody goes through challenges in life. I always say that if there is no testing there is no reward. I would rather want people to see what God is doing in my life.”

“I am who I am today because I was married to Archbishop Duncan Willams. I wasn’t a preacher but this man put some fire in me. And today whoever I am by the grace of God there is no one person I can point but him to say that he helped me walk this road. I thank God for his life,” she added.

She was optimistic that she has also impacted the man of God’s life positively just as she acknowledges his contribution to her life.

“I believe that I have also been a blessing to him as much as he has also been a blessing to me.”

The Archbishop and his first wife, ‘Mama’ Francisca, in 2007 divorced after marrying for 26 years. The Bishop said they divorced because of “irreconcilable differences.”

In a letter read to the congregation in 2006, Bishop Duncan-William said "the challenges in my marriage are personal and shall remain private for the sake of our children and loved ones," noting however that "the decision on my part was not taken in a haste without years of prayer, best efforts and Christian counselling".

The Papa, as he is known to his over 20,000 congregants in April 2008, married Rosa Whitaker, the CEO and President of the Whitaker Group, a Washington, D.C.-based consultancy specializing in trade and investment in Africa.

