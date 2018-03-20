Home > News > Local >

Ghanaians to get a National ID in April - Bawumia


  Published:
The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia has promised Ghanaians that the long-awaited national ID will be rolled out from April.

The project, which was supposed to take off earlier this year has stalled after the President launched it in January.

Dr. Bawumia assured Ghanaians of the rectification of some challenges that have led to its delayed rollout and promised it will start very soon.

READ ALSO: RTI Bill sent to Parliament, to be passed soon - Bawumia

He said, "a lot of work has been done and all things being equal, we expect a rollout of Ghana’s National ID system next month [April].”

“This means we are going to provide unique identification to everybody in Ghana, whether you are a foreigner or a citizen. We will have unique ID numbers and this will automatically transform into your tax identification number so when you don’t file your taxes, we know,” he explained.

In December 2017, Dr. Bawumia’s office stated that the roll out would begin in January 2018 though it was noted that the promise was contingent on the maturity of the Legislative Instrument (LI) on the policy before Parliament.

READ ALSO: Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the Finance Minister - Koku Anidoho

Ghana tried issuing a national ID card back in July 2008 and May 2010, the NIA began mass registration of Ghanaians for the unique ID cards.

A total of 11 million people in six regions were registered in the process

