RTI Bill sent to Parliament, to be passed soon - Bawumia

news

The Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has said the Right to Information (RTI) Bill has been forwarded to parliament after cabinet approved it.

He indicated that the new bill that is set to get to the house of parliament has been altered a little from the previous version.

Speaking at the Norway-Ghana Business and Investment Forum and official launch of the Norfund’s West Africa Office in Ghana on Monday March 19, Dr. Bawumia said the revised bill has been forwarded to parliament and if approved will go a long way to augment the fight against corruption and also boost investor confidence.

READ ALSO: Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the Finance Minister - Koku Anidoho

“Cabinet has given approval to the Right to Information Bill to be laid in parliament for debate and approval because it is very very critical that we pass the Right to Information Bill and it is our hope that it will add additional feather in our fight against corruption,” he mentioned.

It has been 22 years since the first Right to Information RTI Bill was drafted under the auspices of the Institute of Economic Affairs, IEA.

Also, it is 16 years since the Executive arm of government in 2002 drafted the first RTI Bill. The draft Executive Bill was subsequently reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007 but was never laid in Parliament until February 5, 2010.

READ ALSO: Fake soldier among Bawumia's security detail arrested

Dr. Bawumia emphasised the importance of the bill in the fight of corruption. He said, "One major milestone that we have reached in the fight against corruption as a government is transparency in the terms of good governance.”