Home > News > Politics >

RTI Bill sent to Parliament, to be passed soon - Bawumia


Corruption Fight RTI Bill sent to Parliament, to be passed soon - Bawumia

It has been 22 years since the first Right to Information RTI Bill was drafted under the auspices of the Institute of Economic Affairs, IEA.

  • Published:
Dr Bawumia play

Dr Bawumia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has said the Right to Information (RTI) Bill has been forwarded to parliament after cabinet approved it.

He indicated that the new bill that is set to get to the house of parliament has been altered a little from the previous version.

Speaking at the Norway-Ghana Business and Investment Forum and official launch of the Norfund’s West Africa Office in Ghana on Monday March 19, Dr. Bawumia said the revised bill has been forwarded to parliament and if approved will go a long way to augment the fight against corruption and also boost investor confidence.

READ ALSO: Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the Finance Minister - Koku Anidoho

“Cabinet has given approval to the Right to Information Bill to be laid in parliament for debate and approval because it is very very critical that we pass the Right to Information Bill and it is our hope that it will add additional feather in our fight against corruption,” he mentioned.

Vice President Bawumia play

Vice President Bawumia

 

It has been 22 years since the first Right to Information RTI Bill was drafted under the auspices of the Institute of Economic Affairs, IEA.

Also, it is 16 years since the Executive arm of government in 2002 drafted the first RTI Bill. The draft Executive Bill was subsequently reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007 but was never laid in Parliament until February 5, 2010.

READ ALSO: Fake soldier among Bawumia's security detail arrested

Dr. Bawumia emphasised the importance of the bill in the fight of corruption. He said, "One major milestone that we have reached in the fight against corruption as a government is transparency in the terms of good governance.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rawlings blasts Hannah Tetteh for disrespecting his wife Rawlings blasts Hannah Tetteh for disrespecting his wife
Internal Wrangling: Rawlings has no moral right to be talking rubbish - Boakye Gyan Internal Wrangling Rawlings has no moral right to be talking rubbish - Boakye Gyan
Warning: Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong cries over unpaid salary Warning Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong cries over unpaid salary
Gargantuan Promises: 570 one-village one-dam to take off in 2018 – Bawumia assures Gargantuan Promises 570 one-village one-dam to take off in 2018 – Bawumia assures
Corruption: Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt, says Rawlings Corruption Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt, says Rawlings
Shots Fired: ‘Preach your sermons at the zoo’ – Anyidoho blasts Pastor Otabil Shots Fired ‘Preach your sermons at the zoo’ – Anyidoho blasts Pastor Otabil

Recommended Videos

Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption



Top Articles

1 Shady Deals Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong chargesbullet
2 Internal Wrangling Rawlings has no moral right to be talking rubbish -...bullet
3 Shots Fired ‘Preach your sermons at the zoo’ – Anyidoho blasts...bullet
4 Corruption Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt, says Rawlingsbullet
5 Kennedy Agyapong MP accuses Rawlings of shielding corrupt...bullet
6 Rawlings blasts Hannah Tetteh for disrespecting his wifebullet
7 Gays You can't force homosexuality on us - Ayariga slams US...bullet
8 Joseph Osei-Owusu 1st Deputy Speaker constructs...bullet
9 Warning Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong...bullet
10 Politics Rawlings defends business crony accused of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
5 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties...bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly Nitiwul angrily blasts court injunction against inauguration of new assembly
Koku Anyidoho
Political Fire Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the Finance Minister - Koku Anidoho
Prophet Owusu Bempah
Prophecies Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama
Nima Flagstaff House Some Akufo-Addo 'neighbors' defy orders to move out