Home > News > Local >

God tells NDC's Prof. Alabi it's his time to lead Ghana


NDC Primaries God tells NDC's Prof. Alabi it's his time to lead Ghana

The former vice chancellor of the University of Professional Studies was speaking on Citi FM's "Point Blank" programme on Friday.

  • Published:
play Professor Joshua Alabi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate hopeful Professor Joshua Alabi is claiming the supreme being has called on him to lead Ghana

He said he wants to lead Ghana and transform it to be like Switzerland and gave it a name: "Swiss of Africa."

READ MORE: Here are photos from Ghana-US military deal demonstration

The former vice chancellor of the University of Professional Studies was speaking on Citi FM's "Point Blank" programme on Friday.

He said: "I am a Ghanaian and I love my country and God tells me it is time for me to come and lead my country, transform it and make it the [Switzerland] of Africa.

"[Switzerland] is a developed country where we have the world’s money and I believe strongly we can make Ghana the Swiss of Africa."

Speaking on a wide range of issues, he said he will make all regional ministers cabinet ministers and give them additional powers.

Mr Alabi, who prior to being appointed as vice chancellor, served as the Greater Accra Regional Minister under the Rawlings administration bemoaned the insignificant roles regional ministers play in governance.

READ MORE: NDC will come back to power in 2020 - Spio-Garbrah

According to him, their only job is to coordinate the various district assemblies which in his opinion, is not enough.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Moesha Boduong: Gender ministry slams 'mercenary behaviour' of actress Moesha Moesha Boduong Gender ministry slams 'mercenary behaviour' of actress Moesha
NPP Government: Akufo-Addo appoints CEOs and deputies of development authorities NPP Government Akufo-Addo appoints CEOs and deputies of development authorities
Samuel Atta-Mensah: Citi FM boss grabs government appointment Samuel Atta-Mensah Citi FM boss grabs government appointment
Mystery Deaths: Police denies speculations of mystery deaths in Sunyani Mystery Deaths Police denies speculations of mystery deaths in Sunyani
In Central Region: Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Tech: Ghanaian develops app for easy purchase of electricity Tech Ghanaian develops app for easy purchase of electricity

Recommended Videos

Francisca Duncan-Williams: There is no need to pepper dem or sugar dem; Work together Francisca Duncan-Williams There is no need to pepper dem or sugar dem; Work together
Professor Frimpong Boateng: Use Whatsapp to call people to worship to reduce noise Professor Frimpong Boateng Use Whatsapp to call people to worship to reduce noise
Local News: Ghanaian orders Chinese man to pick trash after littering Local News Ghanaian orders Chinese man to pick trash after littering



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian man tells Christiane Amanpour that poverty has made him...bullet
2 NPP Government Akufo-Addo appoints CEOs and deputies of development...bullet
3 Francisca Duncan Williams I am who I am today because I was married...bullet
4 Moesha Boduong Gender ministry slams 'mercenary behaviour' of...bullet
5 Heartbreaking 9-week-old baby dies in hospital after parents...bullet
6 Noise Pollution Use WhatsApp not speakers for call to prayer -...bullet
7 Polygamy Men should marry 2 wives – Adakabrebullet
8 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
9 Tech Ghanaian develops app for easy purchase of electricitybullet
10 In Kumasi Ghanaian journalist orders Chinese to pick...bullet

Related Articles

Revival NDC will come back to power in 2020 - Spio-Garbrah
US Military Cooperations Here are photos from Ghana-US military deal demonstration
Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face Special Prosecutor
2020 Elections Amissah-Arthur is not interested in contesting NDC flagbearship
Photos Mahama enjoys lunch with NDC MPs after Akufo-Addo’s SONA
Opposition Party Alban Bagbin urges NDC members to support whoever is voted flagbearer
NDC primaries Bagbin not sure of Mahama winning
Ghana Politics There's high possibility NDC will return in 2020 - Alabi
Amissah Arthur NDC doesn’t need flagbearer now, it needs reorganization – former Veep
Flagbearership Race NDC MP dumps Mahama; throws weight behind Prof. Alabi

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana...bullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiabullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Maj Mahama killers
Court 14 Major Mahama 'killers' plead not guilty
Unreasonable Chief Imam rubbishes calls for text messages to be used in calling for prayers
Little Prosper's Death Dad returned with GHc533 bill 2 hours after doctor cut baby’s oxygen
Damongo Rape Scandal Damongo Hospital staff strike to support their colleague accused of rape