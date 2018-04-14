God tells NDC's Prof. Alabi it's his time to lead Ghana

news

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate hopeful Professor Joshua Alabi is claiming the supreme being has called on him to lead Ghana

He said he wants to lead Ghana and transform it to be like Switzerland and gave it a name: "Swiss of Africa."

The former vice chancellor of the University of Professional Studies was speaking on Citi FM's "Point Blank" programme on Friday.

He said: "I am a Ghanaian and I love my country and God tells me it is time for me to come and lead my country, transform it and make it the [Switzerland] of Africa.

"[Switzerland] is a developed country where we have the world’s money and I believe strongly we can make Ghana the Swiss of Africa."

Speaking on a wide range of issues, he said he will make all regional ministers cabinet ministers and give them additional powers.

Mr Alabi, who prior to being appointed as vice chancellor, served as the Greater Accra Regional Minister under the Rawlings administration bemoaned the insignificant roles regional ministers play in governance.

According to him, their only job is to coordinate the various district assemblies which in his opinion, is not enough.