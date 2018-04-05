Home > News > Local >

Here is why 40% of Ghanaians who apply for UK visas are ‘bounced’


Visa Application Here is why 40% of Ghanaians who apply for UK visas are ‘bounced’

It has been revealed that four out of every 10 Ghanaians who apply for a United Kingdom (UK) visa are "bounced".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu Anokmah, has explained why four out of every 10 Ghanaians who apply for a United Kingdom (UK) visa are refused.

According to him, the actions of Ghanaians who apply for visas to the UK has led to suspicions being raised.

READ ALSO: Crime: Police guns mobile money robber at Achimota

He explained that some end up overstaying their visits, whiles also choose to stay permanently after being granted the UK visas.

He added that the Ghana High Commission in London attempted to intervene to get this 40 percent visa refusal rate reversed but it didn’t work because most applicants falsify their documents.

Papa Owusu Ankomaah play

Papa Owusu Ankomaah

 

"The refusal rate in Ghana is quite significant. We are told that their average refusal rate is 14% worldwide [but] that of Ghana is 40%. So out of every 10 Ghanaians who apply for a visa in Accra, on the average four will be refused,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.

"The reasons they gave range from forgery of documents, lack of adequate information, access to accommodation available when they come, sometimes lack of evidence of sufficient funds to look after one’s self.”

READ ALSO: Illegal Mining: 1,129 illegal miners arrested by Operation Vanguard team

Papa Owusu Ankomah further stated that inconsistencies in information such as the amount an applicant earns, spends and saves, not tallying, also account for the refusal of UK visas.

This, he said, makes the UK Embassy “feel that somebody who is coming may not return home."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Suspicion: Police behind the death of African World Airlines engineer, family alleges Suspicion Police behind the death of African World Airlines engineer, family alleges
Crime: Police guns mobile money robber at Achimota Crime Police guns mobile money robber at Achimota
Presidency: Nana Addo conferred with 'OseadeɛyƆ' title for honouring campaign promises Presidency Nana Addo conferred with 'OseadeɛyƆ' title for honouring campaign promises
Illegal Mining: 1,129 illegal miners arrested by Operation Vanguard team Illegal Mining 1,129 illegal miners arrested by Operation Vanguard team
Poor Work Attitude: 50 Metro Mass workers sent home for lateness Poor Work Attitude 50 Metro Mass workers sent home for lateness
Coup Comments: Koku Anyidoho not charged with treason - Lawyer Coup Comments Koku Anyidoho not charged with treason - Lawyer

Recommended Videos

Local News: 50 Metro Mass Workers Sent Home For Lateness Local News 50 Metro Mass Workers Sent Home For Lateness
Religious Holidays: Traditionalists Call for A National Holiday In Ghana Religious Holidays Traditionalists Call for A National Holiday In Ghana
R.I.P Winnie Mandela: Nana Addo Pays Tribute To Winnie Mandela R.I.P Winnie Mandela Nana Addo Pays Tribute To Winnie Mandela



Top Articles

1 #ObinimStickerChallenge Here are the best tweets about Obinim’s famous...bullet
2 Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to shortage of busesbullet
3 Exclusive Document shows Mahama approved a military base for US marinesbullet
4 Religious Holidays Traditionalists call for a national holiday in...bullet
5 Shocking Armed robbers beat up Police, seize their patrol car at...bullet
6 Crime Police guns mobile money robber at Achimotabullet
7 Suspicion Police behind the death of African World Airlines...bullet
8 Presidency Nana Addo conferred with 'OseadeɛyƆ' title for...bullet
9 Illegal Mining 1,129 illegal miners arrested by...bullet
10 Poor Work Attitude 50 Metro Mass workers sent home for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana...bullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Injection
Tragedy Injections kills 4 people in Eastern Region
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Eulogy Nana Addo pays tribute to Winnie Mandela
Tragedy 50-year-old man hangs himself to death
Tragedy Man commits suicide over 'broken heart' in Takoradi