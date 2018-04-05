Here is why 40% of Ghanaians who apply for UK visas are ‘bounced’

news

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu Anokmah, has explained why four out of every 10 Ghanaians who apply for a United Kingdom (UK) visa are refused.

According to him, the actions of Ghanaians who apply for visas to the UK has led to suspicions being raised.

READ ALSO: Crime: Police guns mobile money robber at Achimota

He explained that some end up overstaying their visits, whiles also choose to stay permanently after being granted the UK visas.

He added that the Ghana High Commission in London attempted to intervene to get this 40 percent visa refusal rate reversed but it didn’t work because most applicants falsify their documents.

"The refusal rate in Ghana is quite significant. We are told that their average refusal rate is 14% worldwide [but] that of Ghana is 40%. So out of every 10 Ghanaians who apply for a visa in Accra, on the average four will be refused,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.

"The reasons they gave range from forgery of documents, lack of adequate information, access to accommodation available when they come, sometimes lack of evidence of sufficient funds to look after one’s self.”

READ ALSO: Illegal Mining: 1,129 illegal miners arrested by Operation Vanguard team

Papa Owusu Ankomah further stated that inconsistencies in information such as the amount an applicant earns, spends and saves, not tallying, also account for the refusal of UK visas.

This, he said, makes the UK Embassy “feel that somebody who is coming may not return home."