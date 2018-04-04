1,129 illegal miners arrested by Operation Vanguard team

news

The Operation Vanguard team set up to hunt down illegal miners across the country has so far arrested 1,129 defaulters.

President Akufo-Addo declared a national war on illegal mining activities, locally known as galamsey, after winning power.

An anti-galamsey task force team was subsequently set up last year after many lands and water bodies were threatened by the actions of illegal miners.

The task force is made up of a joint Police and military team, and is situated at the various illegal mining sites to clamp down on recalcitrant ‘galamseyers’.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Kumasi FM, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Operation Vanguard, Squadron Leader Omane-Agyei, said the task force has so far apprehended 1,129 illegal miners across the country.

According to him, 489 excavators used for the illegal mining activities have also been confiscated, out of which 285 have also been moved to the various district assemblies.

He stated that 132 of the illegal miners have been convicted and sentenced to prison while some others have also been fined.

He added that the public should expect to “see more of our cases come up in court" by May, explaining that the prosecution of the arrested illegal miners has delayed because the various courts are currently on break.