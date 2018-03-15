Home > News > Local >

I don't have time for sex - Obinim


Bishop Obinim has revealed that he has no time for sex and that will never help a woman purposely because of sex.

Founder and Leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has condemned church members who line up women and have sex with them.

He told his congregation that such members especially the youth are not good leaders worth emulating.

He revealed that he has no time for sex and that will never help a woman purposely because of sex.

He said "How much has the person you slept with given you? How many times can I have sex? I am always here from Tuesday to Sunday so I do not have time for sex. Even if I had, I will not pay a lady for sex. Sex is nothing."

Preaching to his congregation at the Tema branch, the self acclaimed angel said he is catering for the welfare of 30 ladies whose boyfriends are jobless yet they continue to bonk them for free.

"What is hurting is I am helping about 30 girls who come to me for monthly salary as though they work for me. But these same girls have boyfriends who sleep with them for free. If it is for sex why am I not also benefiting? I will not pay for sex," he added.

