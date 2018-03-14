Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'

news

Founder and Leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim is in the news again.

This time, the Man of God has gifted a woman a child from his children warehouse.

The young woman who is unable to bear the fruit of the womb claims she came to Obinim for prayers in order to be rich but was given direction and told that before she becomes wealthy, she will give birth through which she could taste riches.

In a video circulating on social media, Obinim revealed that he has a warehouse of children where he dashes women children.

The self-acclaimed angel then asked the woman to bring the child for blessings.

Obinim said "each time I visited my Children warehouse, he was always heard crying and saying, angel take me to the childless woman. I have lived in this child warehouse for long so take me to earth."

Watch video: