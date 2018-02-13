Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I only listen to prophesies from Obinim and Owusu Bempah – Shatta Wale


Shatta Wale has listed Prophet Obinim, Rev. Owusu Bempaha and Dr. Mensa Otabil as pastors that he listens to.

shatta1-960x600.jpg play
Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has disclosed a list of pastors that he normally listens to.

According to him, he knows the right men of God to turn to when it comes to prophesies and not those who only prophesy doom.

Speaking in an interview with Accra FM, the “Ayoo” hit maker listed the likes of Prophet Obinim, Rev, Owusu Bempah, Dr. Mensa Otabil and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams as some pastors that he believes in and revers.

revisaacowusubempah.jpg play Rev. Owusu Bempah 

 

“If I want to listen to people, I’ll listen to Mensa Otabil, Duncan Williams, I’ll listen to Pastor Pobee, I’ve never gone to his church before but he tells people what he sees about me and he’s a man of God. I’ll talk to Obinim, people don’t like him but what he has in his brain and his heart, Ghana hasn’t tasted it and Obinim is going to show Ghana God and people will see there is a living God…I have met Reverend Owusu Bempah before and when he shook me I felt that this man has touched me, I saw him as a brother, I felt this is another brother from God and these are people I listen to and what they say,” Shatta Wale said.

Bishop-Daniel-Obinim.jpg play Bishop Obinim

 

His comments come after a certain prophet took to Facebook to warn that he is the next to die following the unfortunate demise of Ebony Reigns last Thursday.

Shatta Wale initially reacted angrily to the prophecy, threatening to burn down the said pastor’s church if he is still alive when 2018 ends.

He later took to Twitter to insist that there is no need fearing death because it is inevitable for every human being.

If only we knew the power and authority God has bestowed on us..we won't pay attention to Doom Sayers Don't be deceived, we were created in the image and likeness of God..we are God's on earth and our only task is to Fear God...Why should i fear the inevitable. Fear God not Death,” Shatta Wale wrote.

