In Central Region :  Police constable suspected to be armed robber pulls gun on colleague


A police Constable of Kasoa Divisional Visibility in the Central Region has been arrested by police at Oyibi in Accra after he reportedly pulled a gun on one Sergeant John Sunkwa.

The suspect who has been identified as Constable Emmanuel Asiedu was believed to have engaged in a robbery incident after he was seen allegedly flouting road signs whiles driving a red Toyota Camry saloon car with a Nigerian number plate No. KTU-723EJ.

Police told mynewsgh.com that the suspect had evaded the toll tax by failing to stop when he was asked to do so at Oyibi.

READ ALSO: Juju man in police grips for possessing fake currencies

The Sargent who was on duty at a tollbooth chased the suspect with a Police motorbike and intercepted the said car at Oyibi Junction.

When the suspect was questioned and asked to drive back to the station, he reportedly refused and rather pulled a pistol on the Sargent, saying that he was also a police officer.

The superior, however, raised an alarm and with the help of civilians around, the suspect was arrested and sent to the station.

READ ALSO: Notorious church thief finally grabbed on New Year's Eve

Police retrieved items including 11 pieces of Police Gotta handsets and a foreign Pistol with seven rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s car.

The suspect has been charged with possession of a firearm without lawful authority and threat of death.

