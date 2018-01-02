news

A police Constable of Kasoa Divisional Visibility in the Central Region has been arrested by police at Oyibi in Accra after he reportedly pulled a gun on one Sergeant John Sunkwa.

The suspect who has been identified as Constable Emmanuel Asiedu was believed to have engaged in a robbery incident after he was seen allegedly flouting road signs whiles driving a red Toyota Camry saloon car with a Nigerian number plate No. KTU-723EJ.

Police told mynewsgh.com that the suspect had evaded the toll tax by failing to stop when he was asked to do so at Oyibi.

The Sargent who was on duty at a tollbooth chased the suspect with a Police motorbike and intercepted the said car at Oyibi Junction.

When the suspect was questioned and asked to drive back to the station, he reportedly refused and rather pulled a pistol on the Sargent, saying that he was also a police officer.

The superior, however, raised an alarm and with the help of civilians around, the suspect was arrested and sent to the station.

Police retrieved items including 11 pieces of Police Gotta handsets and a foreign Pistol with seven rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s car.

The suspect has been charged with possession of a firearm without lawful authority and threat of death.