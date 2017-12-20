In Eastern Region :  Female resident of Abaase butchered to death

Home > News > Local >

Female resident of Abaase butchered to death


The body of the deceased who has been identified as Auntie Abena has been deposited at the Morgue at the St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia.

The Asamankese Police has arrested a suspected murderer who butchered to death a woman at Abaase in the Eastern Region.

Abaase is a farming community near Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 3 over gang rape video

The incident occurred Tuesday.

A resident told Accra-based Starr FM, that they suspect the deceased was raped by her killer.

According to Yaw Charles, when the youth rushed to the crime scene, they saw the underwear of the deceased stained with blood. He said there were signs of a struggle at the crime scene.

READ ALSO: Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Police

Meanwhile, the suspect who has been arrested Yaw Donkor is a native of Akanteng, a nearby village.

The Asamankese Police is yet to comment on the issue.

In recent times Ghana has recorded a number of murder cases. The recent one is the murder of a Commonwealth student of the University of Ghana.

