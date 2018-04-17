Home > News > Local >

Jobless nurses threaten another demo against Govt


Demonstration Jobless nurses threaten another demo against Govt

  • Published:
File Photo play

File Photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Members of the Coalition of Unemployed Bonded Nurses and Midwives have threatened to demonstrate against government if nothing is done about their situation.

According to them, the government promised to provide them with jobs but has so far failed to honour its promise.

READ ALSO: Road Carnage: 6 Ghanaians die through road accidents daily

In a statement released on Monday, the nurses and midwives said they will picket the Ministry of Health if they are not posted by Monday, 23 April 2018.

They complained of going through hardships but have been “kept under lock” because they are bonded and cannot work outside the country.

“We are hungry and suffering, our knowledge in nursing is kept under lock and that is so worrisome to us and our families,” sections of the statement read.

The Coalition further lamented that “the delay of financial clearance, hence delay in postings, is an emergency concern that ought to be addressed with immediate effect to curb the emerging challenges we are facing.”

The statement added: “We are facing a lot of challenges in our homes [and have become] a burden on our family and society as a whole; private hospitals are not employing us because of the bond agreement between us and the government. We cannot travel to other countries when the opportunity arrives because of the bond between us and the government.

READ ALSO: In Ashanti Region: Female journalist found dead in her room

“The promise of the deputy minister, Hon. Tina Mensah must not end up as erroneous to the entire nation. We were assured that by ending of March, clearance would be ready but that hope seems to be a mirage because the month has ended but we are still at home.

“We believe in the competency of the Minister of Health and government that this release be treated with great importance else we will not be responsible for our action later. We shall troop to the Ministry of Health in our numbers on the 23rd April 2018 if appropriate response is not issued immediately!”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

University of Ghana: 10 UG students arrested as Katanga and Vandal students clash University of Ghana 10 UG students arrested as Katanga and Vandal students clash
Elmina mourns as 3 kids are found dead in a car Elmina mourns as 3 kids are found dead in a car
Road Carnage: 6 Ghanaians die through road accidents daily Road Carnage 6 Ghanaians die through road accidents daily
In Central Region: Police arrest man for allegedly trafficking 21 children In Central Region Police arrest man for allegedly trafficking 21 children
In Ashanti Region: Female journalist found dead in her room In Ashanti Region Female journalist found dead in her room
In Eastern Region: Man kills stepson over a bowl of ‘banku’ In Eastern Region Man kills stepson over a bowl of ‘banku’

Recommended Videos

CNN Interview: You Can Only Cheat When You're Rich - Fisherman Tells Christianne CNN Interview You Can Only Cheat When You're Rich - Fisherman Tells Christianne
Pastor Mensa Otabil: Pastor cautions Ghanaina youth on spending within their means Pastor Mensa Otabil Pastor cautions Ghanaina youth on spending within their means
Francisca Duncan-Williams: There is no need to pepper dem or sugar dem; Work together Francisca Duncan-Williams There is no need to pepper dem or sugar dem; Work together



Top Articles

1 In Ashanti Region Female journalist found dead in her roombullet
2 Impersonation 8 fake military men arrested in Aburibullet
3 Accident 18 killed in two separate accidents in northern regionbullet
4 NPP Government Akufo-Addo appoints CEOs and deputies of...bullet
5 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
6 University of Ghana 10 UG students arrested as Katanga and...bullet
7 Samuel Atta-Mensah Citi FM boss grabs government appointmentbullet
8 Moesha Boduong Gender ministry slams 'mercenary behaviour'...bullet
9 Video Ghanaian man tells Christiane Amanpour that...bullet
10 In Central Region Police arrest man for allegedly...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Local News GWCL starts water rationing across the countrybullet
10 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet

Local

Little Prosper's Death Catholic Health Service begins investigating 9-week-old baby’s death begins work
The deceased, Mahama Cosmos Eliasu
Tragedy Armed robbers reportedly murder security officer at Damango
Agric Fall armyworms have come to stay - Agric ministry official
NDC Primaries God tells NDC's Prof. Alabi it's his time to lead Ghana