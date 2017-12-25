Kotoka International Airport :  Women assaulted and forced out of plane for Caucasian passengers threaten legal action

news

One of the three women who was allegedly assaulted and forced out Tap Portugal airline has spoken out about their ordeal.

Ekua Semuah-Odoom, who was travelling with her sister and friend, said they have reported the matter to the police and have also spoken to their legal counsel.

According to her, she was shoved against a glass door when she attempted boarding her flight.

“When I turned, my sister and friend were also trying to capture what was happening. What I realized was that, one the guys held my friend in the neck and pushed her into a metal chair. They were just shoving my sister and hitting them. They actually assaulted us,” narrated in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

The three Ghanaian women, who were heading to Sao Tome, had purchased their flight ticket four months ago.

Initial reports had it that they were asked to vacate their seats for Caucasian passengers because the flight was overbooked.

Speaking on that, Semuah-Oddom noted: “I told her [the official] no, I can’t accept that because as far as I am concerned, when it comes to overbooking, you have to call out to the passengers and ask for volunteers.

“You can’t single out people. Even when it comes to that level, you give priority because we bought our tickets about five months ago.”