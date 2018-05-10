Man, 50, sentenced to 7 years for defiling 9-yr-old girl

news

The Goaso Circuit Court in the Brong Ahafo Region has sentenced a 50-year-old corn miller, Awudu Saani to 7-years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 9-year old class three pupil.

The court presided over by Mathew Kyeremateng in his judgement held that the prosecutor had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt.

During the trial, the prosecution led by Police Chief Inspector P. K. Abochi said both the victim and the suspect live at Goaso Zongo.

According to him, on March 31, 2018 at about 3:00pm, the suspect was returning to the house from work and upon reaching Goaso SDA school, he saw the victim playing with her colleagues.

He said the suspect then lured her into one of the classrooms and sexually abused her and after the act, asked the victim to go out.

While the victim was on her way home, she met a police officer and narrated her ordeal to the police leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The victim was then taken to Goaso Government Hospital for treatment and was discovered that she sustained injuries in her private part as a result of the forced penetration.

Awudu Saani was arraigned before the court but pleaded not guilty but after the full trial was found guilty and convicted of the offense.