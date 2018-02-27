Home > News > Local >

Man arrested for trying to sell grand daughter for GHC 100,000


Child Trafficking Man arrested for trying to sell grand daughter for GHC 100,000

The suspect, identified as Midaho Agbodzi, was about to sell his 9-year old grand daughter for GHC 100,000.

  • Published:
Midaho Agbodzi play

Midaho Agbodzi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Anti  Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana have arrested a 63-year old man for trying to sell his grand daughter.

The suspect, identified as Midaho Agbodzi, was about to sell his 9-year old grand daughter for GHC 100,000.

Agbodzi was arrested at Danquah Cirlcle in Accra when the police went under cover as the buyers of the girl upon a tip off.

READ ALSO: Murdered Kwabenya policeman to be buried on March 3

Narrating the details, the Head of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, said ncident happened on February 22, 2018 when the Anti Human Trafficking Unit had information that Agbodzi was offering his granddaughter for sale.

CID Boss play

CID Boss

 

She said, "Intelligence gathered indicated that the suspect had actually contacted some people to help him to get a buyer.
Police then feigned interest and approached the suspect for negotiations."

The suspect was about collecting the money when the police apprehended him.

READ ALSO: I was supposed to be murdered like J.B Danquah - Ken Agyapong reveals

The CID boss claimed that preliminary investigations later revealed that Agbodzi, a resident of East Legon, was the one initially taking care of the victim when one of his daughters came to pick her to the Volta Region to live with her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

State of Terror: Armed robbers shoot 2 passengers at Aburi State of Terror Armed robbers shoot 2 passengers at Aburi
Robbery: 10 armed men rob Royal Motors in broad day light Robbery 10 armed men rob Royal Motors in broad day light
Kotoka International Airport: Kenyan arrested at KIA with $90k worth of drugs Kotoka International Airport Kenyan arrested at KIA with $90k worth of drugs
In Ejisu: Chief threatens to leak sex tapes of teachers and their students In Ejisu Chief threatens to leak sex tapes of teachers and their students
Sex Scandal: Police officers involved must be fired – Ex-Police Boss Sex Scandal Police officers involved must be fired – Ex-Police Boss
Negligent Fathers: Absentee fathers could be jailed for 3 months - DOVVSU Negligent Fathers Absentee fathers could be jailed for 3 months - DOVVSU

Recommended Videos

Pepper Dem Ministries: We Never Said Cooking For Your Husband Is Slavery Pepper Dem Ministries We Never Said Cooking For Your Husband Is Slavery
Yawa Pai: Watch This Embarrassing Handshake Moment Involving Nana Addo Yawa Pai Watch This Embarrassing Handshake Moment Involving Nana Addo
Local News: Single People Are Complete, Jesus Was Single - Bishop Agyinasare Local News Single People Are Complete, Jesus Was Single - Bishop Agyinasare



Top Articles

1 In Suhum CEPS impounds two taxis with same registration numbersbullet
2 Severe Rainstorm Heavy rains displace hundreds in Assin Fosubullet
3 Jail Break Police re-arrests Kumasi jail breaker after 4 yearsbullet
4 Robbery 10 armed men rob Royal Motors in broad day lightbullet
5 National Security Armed Forces ‘ready’ to defend Ghana against...bullet
6 Feminism We never said cooking for husbands is slavery –...bullet
7 Sex Scandal Ghana police cooperating with UN over sex abuse...bullet
8 Peacekeeping UN South Sudan mission recalls Ghana's police...bullet
9 Sex Scandal We'll punish officers for having 'sex' on...bullet
10 State of Terror Armed robbers shoot 2 passengers at Aburibullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
7 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiabullet
8 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
9 Education UMAT renamed as George Grant Uni of Mines and...bullet
10 Regional News Volta Region has the lowest crime rate- IGPbullet

Local

Inspector Ashilevi
Slain Cop Murdered Kwabenya policeman to be buried on March 3
Kwabenya jailbreak Court rejects bail application by Kwabenya cell breakers
Gas explosion
Tragedy Gas explosion in Bolga
are raw eggs safe to eat
Egg Consumption In Ghana Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017