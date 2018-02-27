Man arrested for trying to sell grand daughter for GHC 100,000

news

The Anti Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana have arrested a 63-year old man for trying to sell his grand daughter.

The suspect, identified as Midaho Agbodzi, was about to sell his 9-year old grand daughter for GHC 100,000.

Agbodzi was arrested at Danquah Cirlcle in Accra when the police went under cover as the buyers of the girl upon a tip off.

Narrating the details, the Head of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, said ncident happened on February 22, 2018 when the Anti Human Trafficking Unit had information that Agbodzi was offering his granddaughter for sale.

She said, "Intelligence gathered indicated that the suspect had actually contacted some people to help him to get a buyer.

Police then feigned interest and approached the suspect for negotiations."

The suspect was about collecting the money when the police apprehended him.

The CID boss claimed that preliminary investigations later revealed that Agbodzi, a resident of East Legon, was the one initially taking care of the victim when one of his daughters came to pick her to the Volta Region to live with her.