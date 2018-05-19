Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injured

news

Hours after a gory accident on the Tema Motorway left one person dead and scores injured on Friday, another motor accident Saturday morning on the Mankessim road has claimed three lives.

READ MORE: One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident

At least six people also sustained various degrees of injuries when the bus they were travelling in crashed into a trailer at Ekumfi Abor Junction, near Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality.

They were said to be travelling from Mankessim to Accra when the accident occured.

Among the injured is a child whose age has not be confirmed.

They are being treated at the Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital, but the bus driver, who sustained minor injuries, has been treated and discharged.

READ MORE: 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's road

The bodies of the three passengers who died from the accident have been deposited at Saltpond Municipal Hospital mortuary.