Home > News > Local >

Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injured


Motor Accident Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injured

At least six people also sustained various degrees of injuries when the bus they were travelling in crashed into a trailer at Ekumfi Abor Junction, near Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hours after a gory accident on the Tema Motorway left one person dead and scores injured on Friday, another motor accident Saturday morning on the Mankessim road has claimed three lives.

play

READ MORE: One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident

At least six people also sustained various degrees of injuries when the bus they were travelling in crashed into a trailer at Ekumfi Abor Junction, near Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality.

They were said to be travelling from Mankessim to Accra when the accident occured.

Among the injured is a child whose age has not be confirmed.

They are being treated at the Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital, but the bus driver, who sustained minor injuries, has been treated and discharged.

play

READ MORE: 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's road

The bodies of the three passengers who died from the accident have been deposited at Saltpond Municipal Hospital mortuary.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sanitation: Open defecation dwindling tourism numbers- Minister cries Sanitation Open defecation dwindling tourism numbers- Minister cries
Sexual Orientation: Spio Garbrah vows to fight legalisation of homosexuality Sexual Orientation Spio Garbrah vows to fight legalisation of homosexuality
Accident: One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident
Buhari: U.S. relations excite President Buhari U.S. relations excite President
US: We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year US We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year
In Lagos: Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail In Lagos Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail

Recommended Videos

Local News: Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report Local News Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report
Local News: We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA Local News We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA
Local News: Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale Local News Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale



Top Articles

1 Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accidentbullet
2 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
3 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on...bullet
4 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
5 Performance Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants...bullet
6 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
7 Caution Genetically modified foods increase cancer risks -...bullet
8 Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freedbullet
9 Demo DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo...bullet
10 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be...bullet

Related Articles

Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident
Road Crashes 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's road
Drug Trafficking Ugandan arrested at KIA for trafficking 67 pellets of narcotics
Fatal Crash 10 die in Yendi-Tamale road accident
Road Crashes 7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla
Unclaimed Bodies Police Hospital to bury 120 unclaimed dead bodies
Threats Powerful people are threatening me to shut up – Aning
Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers
Demonstration Jobless nurses threaten another demo against Govt
Road Accidents President orders spot fines against road traffic offenders

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
9 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
10 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet

Local

In Tumu One dead as police clash with locals
Illegal Migrants IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya
National Youth Authority NYA trainees steal 25 laptops
Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle