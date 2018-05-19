Home > News > Local >

One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident


One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident

A short video of the accident scene shows a mangled Mercedes Benz and the injured laying on the road awaiting an ambulance.

At least one person has died and scores injured in a gory accident on the Tema Motorway Friday.

A short video of the accident scene shows a mangled Mercedes Benz and the injured laying on the road awaiting an ambulance.

The video shows victims littered on street, a woman being resuscitated, with some still showing signs of breath, indicating they might still have life in them.

The accident is said to have occurred when the two back tyres of the bus burst causing the driver to lose control.

 

The Benz bus with registration number GT 3766-17 was traveling from Ashaiman to Accra when it veered off the street to land on its side.

An eyewitness said no one was willing to convey the victims to the hospital and there was no immediate response from the Ghana National Ambulance.

Meanwhile the there have been calls for an ambulance to be stationed on the Tema Motorway considering the increase in accident on the stretch.

