Home > News > Local >

One dead as police clash with locals


In Tumu One dead as police clash with locals

The Regional Commander DCOP Otchere Boapea said the deceased, Kanwei Hanidu, 21, was part of a wee-smoking gang escaping arrest on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the bank of a dam.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police have confirmed that one person is dead following a swoop in a town called Hain in Tumu of the Upper West region.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the Regional Commander DCOP Otchere Boapea said this happened after a SWAT patrol team arrested them for smoking wee.

DCOP Otchere Boapea said the deceased, Kanwei Hanidu, 21, was part of a wee-smoking gang escaping arrest on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the bank of a dam.

READ ALSO: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops

“In an attempt to escape arrest some of them dived into the dam and one got drown,” DCOP Boapea said.

This led to the angry youth besieging the police station of the area.

“My men managed to disperse the crowd at about 7 pm Thursday,” the commander said.

After the body of the deceased was retrieved from the dam, the angry town folks attacked the police station on Friday, 18 May 2018 accusing the police of killing Hanidu.

READ ALSO: IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya

According to the police commander, the residents vandalized a police vehicle in the midst of the chaos and destroyed some properties.

This has led to the injury of some residents who are being treated at nearby health facilities.

“We’ve managed to calm tempers and the situation is under control. We’ve beefed up security with more men being deployed at Gwollu and Tumu,” DCOP Boapea said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Illegal Migrants: IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya Illegal Migrants IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya
National Youth Authority: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops National Youth Authority NYA trainees steal 25 laptops
Flood Prevention: AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on waterways Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on waterways
Crime: 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle
LPG: Gas operators declare a nationwide strike from Monday LPG Gas operators declare a nationwide strike from Monday
Performance: Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants in the US Performance Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants in the US

Recommended Videos

Local News: Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road Local News Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road
Local News: Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale Local News Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale
NABCO: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps NABCO 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps



Top Articles

1 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freedbullet
4 Caution Genetically modified foods increase cancer risks -...bullet
5 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
6 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
7 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal'...bullet
8 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects...bullet
9 Illegal Migrants Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libyabullet
10 Sex Job 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account
EFCC Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account
Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse
NAFDAC CPC commends agency for checking codeine abuse
Education Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz