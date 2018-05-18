Home > News > Local >

IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya


Illegal Migrants IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya

the Country Director for IOM, Sylvia Lopez said the 62,000 Ghanaians still trapped in Libya are not in detention centers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The International Organisation for Migration’ (IOM) Displacement Tracking Metrix has indicated that at least 62,000 Ghanaians are still trapped in war-ravaged Libya.

This comes after the IOM announced that over 450 Ghanaians have been rescued from detention centres in Libya since June 2017.

A report by IOM in February revealed that about 53,200 illegal Ghanaian migrants are still in Libya.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants in the US

In the report, Ghana is ranked as one of the countries with the highest number of illegal migrants in the war-torn Northern African country.

Out of the top 12 countries, Ghana is ranked 5th followed by Nigeria and Mali. Niger topped the list of countries with 78,723 migrants followed by Egypt, which had a total of 78,616 migrants in Libya.

READ ALSO: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the Country Director for IOM, Sylvia Lopez said the 62,000 Ghanaians still trapped in Libya are not in detention centers.

She added that the migrants will only be repatriated if they make that request.

“When it comes to any new returns as a matter fact, it is purely voluntary, so it is for the migrant to decide to come back to their countries of origin,” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

National Youth Authority: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops National Youth Authority NYA trainees steal 25 laptops
Flood Prevention: AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on waterways Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on waterways
Crime: 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle
LPG: Gas operators declare a nationwide strike from Monday LPG Gas operators declare a nationwide strike from Monday
Performance: Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants in the US Performance Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants in the US
EFCC: Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account EFCC Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account

Recommended Videos

NABCO: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps NABCO 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Local News: Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence Local News Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence
Local News: 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road Local News 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road



Top Articles

1 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Caution Genetically modified foods increase cancer risks -...bullet
4 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
5 Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freedbullet
6 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
7 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects in...bullet
8 Illegal Migrants Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libyabullet
9 Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shootingbullet
10 Sex Job 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse
NAFDAC CPC commends agency for checking codeine abuse
Education Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz
Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case
Ebola Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case