IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya

The International Organisation for Migration’ (IOM) Displacement Tracking Metrix has indicated that at least 62,000 Ghanaians are still trapped in war-ravaged Libya.

This comes after the IOM announced that over 450 Ghanaians have been rescued from detention centres in Libya since June 2017.

A report by IOM in February revealed that about 53,200 illegal Ghanaian migrants are still in Libya.

In the report, Ghana is ranked as one of the countries with the highest number of illegal migrants in the war-torn Northern African country.

Out of the top 12 countries, Ghana is ranked 5th followed by Nigeria and Mali. Niger topped the list of countries with 78,723 migrants followed by Egypt, which had a total of 78,616 migrants in Libya.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the Country Director for IOM, Sylvia Lopez said the 62,000 Ghanaians still trapped in Libya are not in detention centers.

She added that the migrants will only be repatriated if they make that request.

“When it comes to any new returns as a matter fact, it is purely voluntary, so it is for the migrant to decide to come back to their countries of origin,” she said.