Home > News > Local >

Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libya


Illegal Migrants Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libya

The IOM in a statement stated that a batch of 148 Ghanaians touched down in Accra on Tuesday via a charter flight from Libya.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libya (File photo) play

Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libya (File photo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The International Organization for Migration (IMO) has disclosed that over 450 Ghanaians have been rescued from detention centres in Libya since June 2017.

The organisation said these persons are part of 706 Ghanaians that have been brought back to Ghana over the past 11 months.

The IOM in a statement stated that a batch of 148 Ghanaians touched down in Accra on Tuesday via a charter flight from Libya.

"This is the fourth charter flight organised by IOM through the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration, allowing Ghanaians stranded in Libya to voluntarily return home since June 2017, bringing the total number of returns to 706 (661 men, 45 women).

"The majority (70%) of the returnees are being returned from various detention centres in Libya, while the remaining are from the cities.

READ MORE: Government to free 207 African migrants from prison

"The number of Ghanaians returning from detention situations in Libya remains high, highlighting the need for continued interventions to ensure their protection," the statement noted.

Read below the full statement:

IOM Assisted Over 700 Ghanaians Return Home

IOM Ghana in partnership with the Government of Ghana and the Airport Authorities facilitated the arrival of 148 Ghanaians via charter from Libya at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, including four women, two children.

This is the fourth charter flight organised by IOM through the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration, allowing Ghanaians stranded in Libya to voluntarily return home since June 2017, bringing the total number of returns to 706 (661 men, 45 women). The majority (70%) of the returnees are being returned from various detention centres in Libya, while the remaining are from the cities.

play

 

Sylvia Lopez-Ekra, Chief of Mission of IOM Ghana said “The number of Ghanaians returning from detention situations in Libya remains high, highlighting the need for continued interventions to ensure their protection. Our priority is to ensure the safe and dignified voluntary humanitarian return home for all Ghanaians in need in Libya. At the same time, we need to mobilise all possible resources, financial and in-kind, to make those returns sustainable for migrants and their communities”.

As of March 2018, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix, 62,422 Ghanaians have been identified in Libya, with Ghanaians ranking 5 after Egyptians, Nigeriens, Chadians and Sudanese out of 38 different nationalities in Libya.

READ ALSO: The number of African migrants deported by US skyrockets

Given the continued insecurity and maltreatment of migrants particularly in detention centres, IOM will continue to provide the option of voluntary humanitarian return to Ghanaians and other migrants in Libya and other transit countries, and continue to coordinate with the Government of Ghana to ensure smooth processing and registration upon arrival and subsequent reintegration in their communities of origin.

As part of its Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) programme, from Libya and other transit areas, IOM conducts pre-departure interviews and medical examinations for all those who decided to return home and facilitates the acquisition of travel documents. Upon their arrival, all returnees are screened by Port Health, registered by Ghana Immigration Service and inspected by Ghana Police Service, Bureau of National Investigations and Criminal Investigations Division. Following which, they were registered by IOM, provided food and water as well as pocket money (USD 100 equivalent in Ghana cedis) for immediate needs. IOM also provides migrants with buses to local transport hubs.

While traditionally Ashanti Region, Brong-Ahafo Region and Greater Accra Region were the main areas of origin for Ghanaian returnees, in recent months, the Western Region has become the second highest in terms of the number of returnees (18%). Returnees will have the opportunity to benefit from reintegration assistance which can consist of counselling, referrals to services including psychosocial and medical, and other support as needed and depending on the services available in the country.

READ MORE: The world's most popular migrant routes, in maps

The innovative integrated approach to reintegration assistance rolled out by IOM in the West, and Central African Region under the EU-IOM Joint Initiative combines support for returning migrants and their home communities. It aims to mitigate possible tensions by involving local communities in the reintegration projects and raising awareness to address the potential stigma of return. As such, projects can be community-based, collective, as well as individual for vulnerable migrants.

IOM Ghana’s return and reintegration support from transit countries such as Libya, Niger, Mali is part of the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration in Ghana, which began in June 2017. It is funded through the European Union Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF) and is implemented by IOM in collaboration with the Government of Ghana.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Anas Exposé: Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and integrities – Baako Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and integrities – Baako
Sex Job: 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested at Kasoa Sex Job 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested at Kasoa
TOR Saga: I don't answer to subordinates; I respond only to my boss - Minister brags TOR Saga I don't answer to subordinates; I respond only to my boss - Minister brags
Gambia Massacre: Yahya Jammeh should be extradited to Ghana to face justice - Emile Short Gambia Massacre Yahya Jammeh should be extradited to Ghana to face justice - Emile Short
Tension: Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale
Suggestion: Introduce a cap on court adjourments - Deputy SP nominee Suggestion Introduce a cap on court adjourments - Deputy SP nominee

Recommended Videos

NABCO: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps NABCO 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Local News: Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence Local News Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence
Local News: 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road Local News 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road



Top Articles

1 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
2 Investigation Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposébullet
3 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
4 Crime Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station...bullet
5 Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shootingbullet
6 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
7 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
8 In Nasarawa Army arrests suspected militia spiritual headbullet
9 Unprotected Sex Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in...bullet
10 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4...bullet

Related Articles

Immigration 500 Ghanaians stranded in Dubai; forced to pay extra $30 per day spent
Libya's Slave Trade No Ghanaian has been sold as slave in Libya - Government
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey 168 Ghanaian detainees to return home from Libya
IMANI Ghana IMANI Report: Don’t mess up the national ID system
A Harsh Reality How displaced immigrant kids have become beggars on the streets of Accra
TOR Saga I don't answer to subordinates; I respond only to my boss - Minister brags
Gambia Massacre Yahya Jammeh should be extradited to Ghana to face justice - Emile Short
Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale
Suggestion Introduce a cap on court adjourments - Deputy SP nominee
LAPO 7 docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N5.2m

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

7 docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N5.2m
LAPO 7 docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N5.2m
JOHESU strike: LASUTH is providing services, says NARD president
JOHESU Strike LASUTH is providing services, says NARD president
Benue killings not product of any planned agenda
Osinbajo Benue killings not product of any planned agenda
Commonwealth assisted Nigeria recover $3bn in a year
Patricia Scotland Commonwealth assisted Nigeria recover $3bn in a year