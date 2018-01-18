Home > News > Local >

Market women would have ask better questions - Political scientist


Meet the Press Market women would have asked better questions - Political scientist

Many Ghanaians thought the quality of questions asked the President Nana Akufo-Addo were awful.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dr Ransford Gyampo, a senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department, University of Ghana, Legon has said journalists invited to interact with the president during the second media encounter at the Flagstaff House did not exhibit high level of professionalism.

He said most of the questions to the president were not thought-provoking.

READ MORE: My appointees are not corrupt – Nana Addo

play

 

According to him, market women would have perform better than what the media did.

He said "Most of the questions were not thought-provoking and I think if the President had gone to the market, they would have done a better job."

play

 

Many Ghanaians thought the quality of questions asked the President Nana Akufo-Addo were awful.

However, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has said although the Nana Addo demonstrated knowledge about topical issues, he performed poorly on his answers to two questions.

MFWA said questions asked on vigilantism and cash-for-seat was poor.

play

 

READ ALSO: Contracts sums under Mahama were inflated - Nana Addo

"The low points on the President’s performance were on his responses to the question on vigilantism. For example, the President’s reference to how overwhelmed the security agencies are in dealing with the problem of vigilante groups cannot be justified. Indeed, the problem is one of lack of political will and not limited capacity on the part of the security agencies to deal with the problem.

play
 

"The worst moment in the president’s responses was his attempt to discount or dismiss the on-going bi-partisan investigations into what has become known as the “cash for seat” saga. Indeed, the President’s comment devalues the on-going work of the bi-partisan committee. This is especially so because the President in his introductory remarks took pride in the fact that under the first year of his administration, a number of bi-partisan investigative committees have been set up to investigate allegations of wrongdoing," the Foundation added.

play

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Beware: Ignore fake Samira social media accounts Beware Ignore fake Samira social media accounts
Local Contractors: Nana Addo hasn't paid us - GETFund contractors dispute claims Local Contractors Nana Addo hasn't paid us - GETFund contractors dispute claims
Zanetor Rawlings: Fine or jail people who urinate in public - MP Zanetor Rawlings Fine or jail people who urinate in public - MP
In Central Region: Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the beach In Central Region Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the beach
In Wassa: 17-year-old allegedly kills mother for ‘stealing’ his memory card In Wassa 17-year-old allegedly kills mother for ‘stealing’ his memory card
Expansion Of Motorway: Squatters on Tema Motorway to be ejected before expansion – Minister Expansion Of Motorway Squatters on Tema Motorway to be ejected before expansion – Minister

Recommended Videos

Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption



Top Articles

1 Utilities Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential usersbullet
2 Corruption $5 billion missing from Ghana’s gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Ghana Broadcasting Corporation GBC boss asked to proceed on leave...bullet
4 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a pastor in...bullet
5 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects dischargedbullet
6 Agogo Violence We’ll respond to attacks on soldiers by Fulani...bullet
7 EC Brouhaha EOCO apologises to Deputy EC boss after office...bullet
8 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish...bullet
9 In Central Region Assemblyman arrested for defecating at...bullet
10 In Wassa 17-year-old allegedly kills mother for...bullet

Related Articles

Guantanamo Bay Detainees Fate of Gitmo 2 will be decided by Parliament – Nana Addo
Cash For Seat Allegations against Trade Ministry ‘flimsy’ and ‘irresponsible’ – Nana Addo
Corruption $5 billion missing from Ghana’s gold exports to UAE
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu can't deal with corruption alone - Nana Addo
Condolences I'm sad about Alhaji Bature's death - Nana Addo
Meet The Press No praise singing, ask Nana Addo relevant questions – Sikanku tells journalists
Accountability Government accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers
National Service NSS personnel storm NSS HQ over unpaid allowances
Flagstaff House Police on the hunt for Eugene Arhin's 'imposter'
New Year President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leaders

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribebullet
3 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
4 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
5 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
6 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
7 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
8 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
9 Bank of Ghana 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resignsbullet
10 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet

Local

The two ex-Gitmo detainees
Guantanamo Bay Detainees Fate of Gitmo 2 will be decided by Parliament – Nana Addo
Cash For Seat Allegations against Trade Ministry ‘flimsy’ and ‘irresponsible’ – Nana Addo
Homosexuality In Ghana I’m not conspiring with gays – Akufo-Addo
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu can't deal with corruption alone - Nana Addo