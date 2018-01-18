news

Dr Ransford Gyampo, a senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department, University of Ghana, Legon has said journalists invited to interact with the president during the second media encounter at the Flagstaff House did not exhibit high level of professionalism.

He said most of the questions to the president were not thought-provoking.

According to him, market women would have perform better than what the media did.

He said "Most of the questions were not thought-provoking and I think if the President had gone to the market, they would have done a better job."

Many Ghanaians thought the quality of questions asked the President Nana Akufo-Addo were awful.

However, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has said although the Nana Addo demonstrated knowledge about topical issues, he performed poorly on his answers to two questions.

MFWA said questions asked on vigilantism and cash-for-seat was poor.

"The low points on the President’s performance were on his responses to the question on vigilantism. For example, the President’s reference to how overwhelmed the security agencies are in dealing with the problem of vigilante groups cannot be justified. Indeed, the problem is one of lack of political will and not limited capacity on the part of the security agencies to deal with the problem.

"The worst moment in the president’s responses was his attempt to discount or dismiss the on-going bi-partisan investigations into what has become known as the “cash for seat” saga. Indeed, the President’s comment devalues the on-going work of the bi-partisan committee. This is especially so because the President in his introductory remarks took pride in the fact that under the first year of his administration, a number of bi-partisan investigative committees have been set up to investigate allegations of wrongdoing," the Foundation added.