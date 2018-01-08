Maternal Mortality :  Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017

news

105 expectant mothers lost their lives from January to November 2017.

This is according to an audit report conducted by the Maternal and Perinatal Mortality Audit Implementation Tracking Committee.

Sixty-one of the maternal deaths were recorded from January to June.

Meanwhile, over thirty thousand deliveries were recorded within the period.

The report indicated that the 5 major causes of deaths in the region are Eclampsia /Hypertensive disease in pregnancy, Hemorrhage, Amniotic fluid, unsafe abortion, and HIV/AIDS.

The audit report also indicated 89% of the maternal deaths were avoidable because 53% were health worker related, while 36% were facility/administration related which included lack of ambulance, oxygen, resuscitation equipment among others.

This has led to stakeholders raising concerns. They have therefore called on the government to swiftly help change the pattern.